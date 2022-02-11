Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 11

Tipperary deaths
Anne Purcell (née Stafford)
St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary
Purcell (nee Stafford) St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town. February 9th 2022, Anne, wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Mass for Anne will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Friday, 11th February 2022, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.
Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie
Please adhere to government guidelines on COVID 19 with regard to mask wearing and social distancing, no shaking hands.
