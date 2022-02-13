Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 13

Bridie Prendergast (née McCarthy)

Ballycarthy, Ballyseedy, Tralee, Kerry / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Bridie Prendergast (née McCarthy) of Ballycarthy, Ballyseedy, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Springfield, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully on 10th February 2022, beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Claire (Sullivan) and Michael and sister of the late Teresa and Josephine. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Michael, Dylan, Rachael, Liam and Dara, brothers John and Pat, sister Margaret Cleary, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Hazel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Tuesday morning at 9:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 10am (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook page). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Aghadoe Ward, U.H.K., or Baile Mhuire day care centre, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

Eileen Madden (née O Hara)

Lower Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, brothers Charlie, Jackie and Pat, sisters Mary and Annie.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine, Aileen and Pauline, son Sean, sister Kitty, brothers Mick and Phil, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Mags, grandchildren Karen, Greg, Grace, Shauna, Jamie and Jade, great-grandchildren Emma, Katie and Molly, sisters-in-law Marie, Margaret and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.20am, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Francis (Frank) Xavier Hughes

Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary / Mayo

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Xavier Hughes Grange, Clonmel and formerly Rathnacreeva, Co.Mayo, February 10th 2022. Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Francis (Frank) sadly missed and deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Agnes (Conway), sons Gerard, John, Cathal and Seamus, daughter Una, daughters-in-law Pauline and Paula, brother Charlie (Chicago), grandchildren Orla, Mollie, Ciara, Mikey, Cathal, Grainne, Jack, Rory and Alice, great-grandchild Bethany Hannah, brother-in-law Con, sisters-in-law Moira and Joan, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (E91 KW80) this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Monday morning to St.Nicholas' Church, Grange arriving at 11.20 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab Grange, followed by interment in the new cemetery Grange. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect the use of face coverings and avoid hand shaking.

Patricia (Pat) Daly (née Troy)

Ballinrobe, Mayo / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Patricia (Pat) Daly, (nee ; Troy) Lough Mask House, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo and formerly Drom, Co.Tipperary. February 11th 2022. Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Anna, Mary, Sr Immaculata (Mairead), brothers John and Tobias.

Survived by her loving son Alan, daughter Jane, daughter in law Gwen, grandchildren Lorcan, Alanna, Emily and Laura, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Feb. 15th, at 1pm in Saint Mary of the Rosary Church, Cong, Co. Mayo with burial afterwards in Ballyhola Cemetery. Mass will be streamed on Burke Funeral Directors Clonbur Facebook page.

House Private.

Donations if desired to Mayo / Roscommon Hospice

www.hospice.ie

The family appreciate your respect, support and understanding at this time.

Jimmy CROSSE

Windmill House, Cashel, Tipperary

February 10th 2022, unexpectedly at home. Jimmy, beloved son of the late Ted, twin brother of the late Charlie and brother of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Monica, brothers John and Tony, sisters Una and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel, this Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

Derek Cronin

Dublin 7, Dublin / Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / New Inn, Tipperary

Derek Cronin (Dublin 7 and Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare, formerly of New Inn, Co. Tipperary) unexpectedly at home on Tuesday 8th February 2022. Loving husband to Aoibhe (Cantwell), adoring father to Cole and Cora, beloved son of Pat and Teresa and amazing brother to Denise. Derek will be sadly and greatly missed by his wife, children, parents, sister, nieces Kate and Tess, nephew Eoin, brother-in-law Patrick, aunts, uncles, cousins, all his Cantwell in-laws, friends, fellow musicians and colleagues and students from BIMM.

Reposing on Monday, 14th February, from 5pm to 7pm at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin D07 CF68. Derek’s life will be celebrated with a funeral service in the Dublin Unitarian Church, 112 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin D02 YP23 on Tuesday 15th February at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The Funeral service can be viewed by clicking on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/dublinunitarian

No flowers please. If desired, donations to Derek’s chosen charity, UNICEF.

Musical tributes, stories and memories of Derek can be posted on www.derekcronin.net/ or on social media using #MusicForDerek.

Theresa Blake (née Coffey)

Ballineety, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Theresa Blake (née Coffey) Ballineety Ardfinnan on Friday 11th February 2022. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Albie, mother Kitty, sisters Carmel and Geraldine, brothers Liam, John, Noel and Pat, Aunt Maureen, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews relatives and close friends.

Reposing on this Sunday evening at Costigan's Funeral home, Cahir from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass which may be watched live via Ardfinnan Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan on Monday in Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan at 2.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

May she rest in peace.

Mary Wall (née Coughlan)

Mountain view, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Richie, and loving mother to Keith, Margaret, Ann Marie and the late Peter, sisters Philomena, freda and Rita, brothers Tony, Danny, Noel, Nicholas, Francis and Martin, grandchildren Dylan, pj, Kyran, Scott, Jayden,and Jodey, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, the 14th February, from 4.30pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg on Tuesday, the 15th February, for Requiem Mass at 11am. followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Frank Richardson

Meadow Grove, Blackrock, Cork / Clogheen, Tipperary

RICHARDSON (Meadow Grove, Blackrock, Garryvoe and formerly of Clogheen, Co. Tipperary): On February 11th, 2022, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family at the Mercy University Hospital FRANK (late of Pfizer, Thomas Kent Branch O.N.E, Tipperary Golf Society & Mahon Golf Club), dearly beloved husband of the late Claire (née Kelly), much loved father of Kevin, Linda and Annette, dear brother of Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Philip and Anthony, daughter-in-law Christine, grandchildren Dylan, Gavin, Emer, Ella, Madeline, Jack and Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours in Meadow Grove, staff and residents in Beaumont Residential Care and many friends.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd: On Tuesday (February 15th) from 4.00pm to 5.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday (February 16th) in St. Michael’s Church, Blackrock which can be viewed on

https://www.stmichaelsblackrock.ie/webcam/

Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to

ttps://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/donate/

(All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines).

“May he rest in peace”

Liam O'Dwyer

Knockballymaloogh, Kilross, Tipperary

Liam O'Dwyer, Weybridge, Surrey, UK & formerly of Knockballymaloogh, Kilross, Co. Tipperary, on the 1st November 2021. Peacefully, in the kind care of the staff of Willow Ward, St. Peter's Hospital, Chertsey, UK. Predeceased by his sisters, Kitty Keane, (London), & Breda Moloney, (Surrey), brother Paddy O'Dwyer, (Knockballymaloogh), sister-in-law Betty O'Dwyer, (Knockballymaloogh), brothers-in-law Harry Keane, (London), Seamus Moloney, (Surrey) & his nephew Danny O'Dwyer, (London). Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces & all his relatives & friend.

Rest in Peace

Memorial Mass will take place in the Church of Christ the King, Galbally, Co. Limerick, on Wednesday the 16th February 2022 at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook here followed by interment of ashes in Galbally Cemetery.

Mary FLYNN (née Culligan)

Fr Meehan Crescent and formerly of Ballygerald, New Inn, Tipperary

February 12th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Mary (in her 95th year), beloved wife of the late Denis and mother of the late Marion and Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Denis, daughters Teresa Bennett, Esther Ryan and Bernie Doyle, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brother Stephen, sister Carmel, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Cathleen Fahey

St Nicholas, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Caitlan and father Jimmy, sisters Lisa, Sinead, Margaret-Ann, brothers Tommy and Darren, sister in law Ciara, nieces, nephews, relatives and her large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening, the 14 February, from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, the 15th February, at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Mary B Culliton (née O'Gorman)

Mountmellick, Laois / Mullinahone, Tipperary

Proud Tipperary woman from Mullinahone. Predeceased by her husband Tomás. Beloved mother of Kathleen, John, Margaret, Tracy, Anne, David, Sinéad, Eoin and Gráinne. Also loved by sisters and brothers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Well known in many circles including teaching, Comhaltas, ICA, Pro-Life, Credit Union, Foróige, Girl-Guides/Scouts, Sliabh Bloom Association, Laois Heritage Society, Laois Tourism, Concern and others. Gaelgóir bródúil ab ea í.

She died peacefully at home after a very short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Leaba i measc na Naomh sna Flaithis d'ár Máthair álainn uasail. Suaimhneas sioraí di. Ní bheidh a leithéad ann arís.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick (eircode R32PC95) on Sunday from 3pm. Recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Removal from her home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St.Joseph's Cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines face coverings must be worn.

Family flowers only.

Donations to Debra Ireland.

Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

House strictly private.

Donal Crowley

Dunkerrin, Offaly / Tipperary

Peacefully, at his nephew Donal's residence. Predeceased by his father Dan, mother Katherine and brother Frank. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Con, Seamus, and Dinny, sisters-in-law Nell, Veronica and Maura, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his nephew Donal's residence (E53 H278) on Sunday from 2 oc to 7 oc. Removal on Monday at 11:30 to St. Mary's Church Dunkerrin for funeral Mass at 12 oc. Burial immediately afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. The funeral mass can be streamed using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Dunkerrin-Barna-Moneygall-Parish-1009137009160363/

Walter Crowley

Ballinamona Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, E32 P291

Walter surrounded by his loving family at Waterford University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Maura, son Ger and daughter Caroline, daughter in law Mary and son-in-law Barry,his adored grandchildren Ryan, Sean, Shay, Grace, Brayden, Will and Toby, brothers Jj and Michael, sisters Annette, Maeve and Imelda, brothers in laws, sister in laws. nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

To view Walter's mass please use the following link

https://www.irishlivestream.com/14022022wc May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home from 4.30pm to 8pm on Sunday evening, the 13th February. Arriving at Ballyneale Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday, the 14th February, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Leukaemia trust if desired thank you.

Jim Boland

Cooleens Close, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Jim Boland, Cooleens Close, Clonmel and formerly Cloneen, Co. Tipperary. A former Defence Forces Member, Jim passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Michael & brother Corneilius he will be sadly missed by his wife Ann-Marie, sons Niall, Martin and James, daughter Louise, Mother Josie, grandchildren Nathan, Brandon, Kyle, Leah, Emma, Charlotte and Isabella, brothers, sisters, aunts Peggy and Kitty, daughters-in-law Maria, Jackie and Hayley, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 2.00pm. The ceremony may be viewed at www.islandcrematorium.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Nora Ryan (née Fogarty)

Drom, Templemore, Tipperary

Nora Ryan Kilvilcorris, Drom, Templemore nee Fogarty Rathcannon, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 12th of February 2022, peacefully in the care of the Staff of Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband John, infant daughter Mary and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Matt and PJ, daughter Hanora, daughters in law Lucy and Dympna, grandchildren Jane, John, Rachael, Paddy and Aoife, sisters Kitty (Moore), Nancy (Dunne) and Breda (Collins), brother John, sisters in law, Nita, Anne, and Mary, brothers in law George and Willie, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 5 pm to 7-30 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Drom on Tuesday at 11-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Nora’s requiem Mass may be viewed at www.drominch.com

Patsy Myles

Rochestown, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patsy Myles, Rochestown, Ardfinnan, on 12th February 2022, peacefully in the loving care of his family pre-deceased by his loving wife Ann. Deeply regretted by his daughters Margaret, Breeda, Áine, Marie, Yvonne & Trisha, sisters Mary (Linehan) Birmingham, England, Joan (Somers) Bagnelstown Carlow and Breeda (Moore) Dublin, brothers Tommy and Liam, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ardfinnan GAA Club Dressing Rooms (Eircode E91 H049) on Monday 14th February from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday 15th to arrive at the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, for 12 noon Mass which may be watched live via Ardfinnan church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan Tuesday followed by burial afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery. House strictly private wearing of masks essential. Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

May he rest in Peace

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Eileen Molloy (née Kennedy)

Finnoe Drive, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Died peacefully at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Paul and Denis, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Sam, Hannah, Ciara, Aoife, Harry and Niamh, sister May, brother Pat, Uncle Tom, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Monday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5 p.m to 7p.m. Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to Ss Peter and Paul’s church, Borrisokane at 10:45 a.m for funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Mary Kennedy

Bawn, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy (Bawn, Nenagh & Newpark Comprehensive Secondary School, Blackrock, Co. Dublin) 13th of February 2022, peacefully at home, predeceased by her loving father Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Angela, brothers John & James & sister Angela (Ryan) sister in law Emily & Nora, brother in law Peter, uncles Michael, Charlie, Shaun & aunt Rita, nephews John, Peter & Shaun, nieces Hannah, Laoise, Amy, Clodagh, Angie, Julie & Laura, relatives & many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Monday evening from 5,30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Tuesday morning for funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Maureen Heffernan (née Quirke)

Goldengarden, Annacarty, Tipperary

Maureen Heffernan (nee Quirke), Goldengarden, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, February 13th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Paddy, sons John & Michael, daughters Joan, Mary, Geraldine and Ita, daughter-in-law Alison, sons-in-law Brendan and Paul, grandchildren Aoibhin, Neil, Daire, Isobel and Caoimhe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite Monday evening from 5.30 o’clock until 7.30 o’clock. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church Annacarty Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

A special word of thanks to the HSE Homecare Team and to Dr. Kieran O’Dwyer GP for their support and kindness.

Edward Flannery

Ballintoher, Nenagh, Tipperary

Edward Flannery, Ballintoher, Nenagh, 13/2/2022. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Diskin (Dublin). He will be sadly missed by his loving and cherished wife Liz, his children Frank, Edwina (Hogan), Liz Killeen (Claremorris), John and Edward, sons in law William and Colum, daughters in law Anne and Mary, grandchildren - Susan, Deirdre, Sean, Edwina, Mark, Frank, Alison, Shaun and Saoirse, great-grandchild Miro, his sister Frances Fogarty, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday for his Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. Those who would like to view the mass can do so on nenaghparish.ie Cremation service takes place at the Shannon Crematorium at 3 o'c and can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com (access code to follow).

House Strictly Private – family only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Helen Fallon (née Corbett)

Dominic Street, Portumna, Galway / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Helen (formerly of Ballingarry, Thurles) passed from this life on Saturday 12th February after a short illness, borne with dignity and courage, in the wonderful care of Galway Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.

Helen is deeply missed by her adoring husband Gerry, daughters; Geraldine, Edel and Helen, son Martin, adored grandchildren Joe and Rìan. sons in law, Pat Quinn, Adrian Molloy and Enda D'Arcy, nieces, nephews and especially her godson Pat Fallon, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and loyal friends.

....................

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

.........................

Helen will repose on Tuesday 15th February in Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna Retirement Village, from 5pm to 7pm.

Please note face masks are mandatory for indoor gathering, hand gel use and social distancing is recommended in keeping with Public Health guidelines to reduce Covid transmission.The funeral cortége will leave Helen's home on Wednesday morning making its way via Patrick Street to arrive at St Brigid's Church for 10.45am. Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Helen's soul at 11am. The Mass will be streamed on the following link

Helen's Mass

Helan's funeral will then proceed to Shannon Crematorium for committal service at 2pm.