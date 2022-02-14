Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 14

Helen FLYNN (née Fitzgerald)

Cathal Brugha Street and formerly of Camas Road, Cashel, Tipperary

February 13th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Helen, beloved mother of the late Larry. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Larry, daughter Kim, son Thomas, son-in-law Billy, daughters-in-law Christine and Stephanie, grandchildren Griffen, Conor, Katie, Rohan and Matthew, brothers Michael, Tommy, Philly and Gerard, sister Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

GERARD O'BRIEN

St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the Management & staff of Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved parents Ann & Paddy Joe and his sister Helen. Will be sadly missed by his loving brothers and sister, Jimmy, Patrick, John Willie & Carmel. Niece Caitlyn, nephews Michael, Jason & Damien. Extended family cousins neighbours relatives & friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace.

A cremation service for family only will take place this Tuesday in the Shannon Crematorium at 4;15 o'c. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of his service on shannoncrematorium.com (Code to follow) Condolendes can be left in the section below.

The O'Brien family would like to thank the staff at Milford Hospice Limerick for the kindness and gentleness shown to Ger during his illness.