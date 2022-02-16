Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 16

Thomas O'Rourke

Ballyvarra, Lisnagry, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary

O’Rourke, Thomas, Ballyvarra, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick, formerly of Black Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary13th February 2022 unexpectedly in the care of University Hospital Limerick. Aged 68 years. Predeceased by his mother Bridget, father Patrick, nephew Evan and brothers Martin, John and James. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Patrick, daughters Natasha and Mairéad, son in law Owen, grandchildren, aunt Kate, sisters, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday 18th February from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for family and close friends followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday 19th at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/Newport. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Family flowers only please and no handshaking please.

Helen Moran (née Ryan)

Derry, Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Knockalough, Clare

Peacefully at home, after a long illness in the loving arms of her family. Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Enda and Claire. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters and brothers Áine, Noreen, Michael, Patricia, Des, Gerard, Siobhán, and Ethel, daughter-in-law Niamh, son in law Tom, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Éanna, Shane, James, Ella, and Rían relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home, in Derry, Rathcabbin Eir code R42KV58, this Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, the 17th of February, to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for funeral mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

Richard Monk

Ballybeg, Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary

Richard Monk, Ballybeg, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co Tipperary and formerly of West Sussex, England, February 13th 2022, passed away peacefully after a long illness at South Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Hugh. Loved and sadly missed by his wife Maxine, son Daniel, step daughter Nicola, step son Russell, daughter in law Jackie, son in law Graham and extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will take place for Richard at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin, on Friday February 18th 2022 at 2.30pm. The funeral may be watched online from the Victorian Chapel at mountjerome.ie. House private please.

Mary CURRAN (née Somers)

Pococke Lower, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Curran (nee Somers) (Pococke Lower, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Coon and Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary) 15th February 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Mary, predeceased by her husband James Curran (late of Carlow) and her former husband Thomas Purcell (late of Ballingarry), sadly missed by her loving sister Rita (Lang), nephew Padraic, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated on Thursday (17th Feb) at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Mary may be viewed online at

https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Micheal Carroll

Derry Donnell, Athenry, Galway, H65 NX85 / Cashel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Micheal Carroll, Derrydonnell, Athenry and Formelly of Cathal Brugha Street. Cashel. Peacefully in his 82nd year at Home Surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones.Sadly missed by his sisters Helen and Bridget, brother in law Peter, nephews Micheal, Ian and Robert, nieces Dawn and Tina and his family at Derrydonnell Francis, Paddy, Pat and Tony.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Derrydonnell (H65 NX85) this Wednesday 16th from 5pm to 7pm Funeral arriving at Church of the Assumption , Athenry on Thursday for Mass at 11.30 am which can be viewed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-parish-1

Private Cremation to Follow. Please adhere to current Covid 19 guideline's with mask's to be worn indoors.

Catherine Bergin (née Mullins)

Lissanerin, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Tipperary / Kinnitty, Offaly

Suddenly, at home.

Pre-deceased by her parents Jack and Anastasia, brothers John, Joe and Paul, sisters Anastasia and Mary Ellen.

Deeply regretted by her husband Seamus, son Justin, brothers Eamon, Michael and Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm arriving in St. Molua's Church, Roscomroe at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

John Moran

Ballymaccegan, Lorrha, Tipperary

John passed peacefully from this life on February 14th after an illness bravely borne, in the loving care of the staff

of the Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Deirdre, proud father of Jack and Niamh, beloved brother of Mary, Michelle, Mark and Naomi.

Sadly missed by his mother in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

John will repose in Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna Retirement Village, (H53 AY18), Thursday 17th February from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortège will arrive to St Rhuadhan's Church, Lorrha, Friday, 18th February, at 10.45. Mass will be celebrated at 11am for the repose of John's soul. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Please note face masks are mandatory for indoor gathering, hand gel use and social distancing is recommended in keeping with Public Health guidelines to reduce Covid transmission.

Family flowers only by request,

donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

Donations can be made online at

Milford Donate

WILLIAM (BILLY) KEOGH

Tullaheady, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballybricken, Limerick

Late of Ballybricken, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his devoted family. Recently predeceased by his brother Jim. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife & best friend Mai and his children Maureen, Michael and Catherine, son in law Sean & by Ger, daughter in law Kate, cherished grandchildren Shane, Niamh, Darragh, Saoirse, Lorcan, Sadhbh & Erin, brothers Chris, John & Pat, sisters Mary & Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Billy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Remains will leave his residence in Tullaheady this Friday at 11:30 o'c to arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Care Centre Limerick. House Private, Please.