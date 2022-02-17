Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 17

Deaths in Tipperary
Mary Walsh (née Wall)
St Martin's Place, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary
The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (nee Wall), St Martin’s Place, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.
Mary passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St Enda’s Unit, St Joseph’s Hospital, Dungarvan on Wednesday morning. Predeceased by her husband Tom and brother Thomas she will be sadly missed by her sons Paddy and Billy, grandchildren Liam, Joseph, Patrick, Thomas, Mairéad, Karen, Claire & Michael, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Elizabeth & Mary Teresa, aunt Phyllis (Hackett), sister-in-law Joan (Wall), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab FOURMILEWATER. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis
Clarissa Mildred Margarita Pritchard
Newtown, Drangan, Tipperary
Pritchard, Newtown, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Newport, South Wales, 16th February 2022
Clarissa Mildred Margarita, deeply regretted by her loving husband Roy; sister Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence in Newtown, Drangan on Thursday, February 17th, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 18th February, at 11am in Drangan Church followed by burial in the Assumption Graveyard, Drangan.
