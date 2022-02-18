Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 18

ELIZABETH (LILLY) RYAN (née FITZGERALD)

Old Road, Silvermines, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh. Peacefully at home, following a short illness surrounded by her cherished family on 17th Feb 2022. Predeceased by her beloved mother Elizabeth & father Tom, brother Christy and nephew Tommy. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband John and her family Johnny, Michael, David, Michelle, Maureen & Martin, grandchildren & great-grandchild, brothers & sisters Jim (JJ), Debbie, Ned, Donie, Tommy, Kathleen & Tena, uncles Dave and Eddie, aunt Mary, sons in law David & Martin, daughters in law Jane, Caroline & Siobhan, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, her great friends Phil and Noreen Cunneen and her many friends.

May Lilly Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5.30 o'c to 7,30 o'c. Remains arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Silvermines on Saturday for Requiem mass at 12:30 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Those who cannot attend may view the Funeral Mass on (link to follow) Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice. " House Private Please".

Anthony Robinson

Treacy park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving family brothers Dick, George, Pa, John, Israel and Vincent, sister's Julia and Vickie, Partner Celine, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, the 20th February, from 4pm to 7pm Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, the 21st February, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on the following link

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Edith E.F Rafter (née Wilkinson)

Carrolls Row, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Richard (Dick) and brothers George and Kenneth.

Loving mother of Vivienne, Michael, Deirdre and Sheila. Much loved Naní of Rachel, Jane. Mark, Rebecca, Michael, Richard, Kathryn, Joanne, Caitríona, Úna, Colm, Méabh and her eight great-grandchildren. Dear mother-in-law of Alex, Pat, David and Mairead and sister-in-law of Bettie. Edith will be missed by all her family and friends.

Edith's Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, 19th February, at 11.00am in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea, followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

"Suaimhneas"

Marie O'Doherty

Cemetery cottage, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Wife of the late Billy O'Doherty. Deeply regretted by her sons Frankie and Billy boy, daughters Lulu, Geraldine, Caroline and Tina, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlour on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg at 11am. Burial after in St Mary's Cemetery.

Margaret Ann Hanly (née Corcoran)

Ikerrin Court, Thurles, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

And formerly Glenbreeda, Borrisoleigh. Peacefully, in the care of the Staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Jim and sister Theresa. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Eileen, Mary and Lil, brothers Michael, Fr Jim and Fr Tim (both Perth Australia), nephews John and Matt, nieces Catherine and Mary, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Jim, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 21st February, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 22nd, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Ellen Nellie Dooley (née Grant)

Abbey Street, Roscrea, Tipperary

And formerly of Clonoulty, Rossmoe.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her husband Peter, brothers Ned, John, Rody and Tom and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by her daughtrer Kathryn, sons Joseph, Martin and Gerry, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Elaine, Mary and Martina, grandchildren Sarah, Andrew, Peter, Evan, Reece and Rosa, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm (Face masks to be worn at all times). Removal from Tierney's Funeral on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Máire COSTELLO (née Greene)

Ballydaugh, Cashel, Tipperary / Raheny, Dublin

Ballydaugh, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Raheny, Dublin, February 15th 2022, unexpectedly at home. Máire, sadly missed by her loving husband Derek, daughters Sarah and Dawn, son Daniel and their partners, grandchildren Lauren, Daniel and Killian, sisters Áine, Fionnuala and Neasa, brothers Aengus, Feidhlim and Barry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Cremation takes place on Monday in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 1pm and can be viewed on www.islandcrematorium.ie

Mary Carrie (née Hynes)

Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Carrie (nee Hynes) Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, February 15th 2022, Mary.

Predeceased by her husband Billy, daughter Maria, son Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Dolores, sons Pat and John, grandchildren, sister Bernie, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening February 18th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Mary will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Saturday, 19th February, 2022, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.