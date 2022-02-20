Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 20

Pat Carroll

St. Annes Terrace, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Noel and Jimmy and sisters Betts and Mary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family Rhona, AnnMarie, Trish, Stephen and Vinny their mother Mary B, brother Danny , sisters Angela, Teresa, Tricia and Kathleen, sons in law Mark, Alan and Leon, daughter in law Linda, grandchildren Aaron, Tadgh, Lily, Moya, Cathal, Lauren, Mila and Elliott, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan on Tuesday morning for mass at 11.30am after which he will be laid to rest in St. Finnian’s cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

Margaret POWER

McDonagh Court, Cashel, Tipperary

February 19th 2022, peacefully at home. Margaret, beloved grandmother of the late Taryn. Deeply regretted by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Anne, grandsons Colin and Raymond, Gary and Michael, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at residence Monday evening from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 10.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Elmars MUSINSKIS

Camas Road, Cashel, Tipperary

Camas Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Jelgava, Latvija, February 18th 2022, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Elmars, deeply regretted by his loving wife Zanna, sons Daniels and Gabriels, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Service in Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday at 1pm followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Mary Kelly (née McLaughlin)

Bridge Street, Cahir, Tipperary / Carndonagh, Donegal

Mary wife of the late Michael, passed away unexpectedly at home in her 96th year. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick, Michael and Kieran, daughters Maria (Seery) and Jacinta, daughters in law Noreen and Meredith, grandchildren George, Jack, Cian and Mickey, nephews Colm, Oliver and Gerard, cousin Philomena, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 2pm to 6pm. Mary's funeral cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church Cahir for Requiem Mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

MARGARET McGRATH (née RYAN (SPUR))

Dromineer, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dromineer, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Nenagh hospital on 20/2/2022 following a short illness. Predeceased by her beloved husband Christopher, son Noel & daughter Peggy. Will be sadly missed by her loving family John. William, Caroline, June, Christy, jodie & Majella. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great-grandson, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at Carrig Church, Ballycommon, Nenagh, for her Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Dromineer Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice. House Private, Please.

Anthony (Tony) Gooney

Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Galboola, Littleton, Thurles. Peacefully, at home, under the devoted care of Vera and Ella. Predeceased by his son Johnny and mother Catherine. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, partner Vera, sons Chris and Stewart, daughters Ellie, Frances and Ella, grandchildren, relatives, colleagues in Hugh Ryan Funeral Directors, Lorraine, carers, Ruby and Millie, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday, 22nd February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 23rd February, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care.

Phil Fogarty

Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Limerick

Phil, formerly of Ballyfruta, Garryspilane, Limerick, London and Australia in his 83rd year, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Peggy and loving father to Liam, Philip, Richard, Kevin, Anne and Maura. Very deeply missed by his grandchildren, Deirdre, Mairéad, Gerard, Martin, Dylan, Catríona and Jean and their loving partners. Sincerely missed by his son-in-law Josh, daughter-in-law Crys, his sister Joanie, brothers John, Willie and Tommy. Remembered fondly by his many nieces, nephews, his brothers and sisters-in-law. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary and his brothers, Richard, Paddy and Maurice.

Reposing at his residence in Rathcabbin from 5pm-7pm Tuesday evening. Removal to arrive at Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, at 10.45am on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Good Shepherd Cemetery, Duleek, Co. Meath, at approx 3pm.

Phil's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/Millislandmedia

May He Rest in Peace

Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntingtons Disease Association of Ireland or Grow, mental health.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding public gatherings.