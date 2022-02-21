Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 21

Mary (Maura) Keating (O'Callaghan)

Lower Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

In her 100th year. Deeply regretted by her loving son Gerry O'Callaghan, daughter Gerardine Skehan, son-in-law Maurice Skehan, grandson Gerard Finn, great-grandson Fionn, special cousin Gail Power and the Murray family Portlaw, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home, Carrick on Suir, on Wednesday the 23rd February from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir, on Thursday the 24th February for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery, Carrick beg.

Luke Hally

Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel, Tipperary

Luke Hally, Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 20th February 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital (Predeceased by his wife Kathleen who died in January). Sadly missed by his Loving daughters Annette and Jenny, sons Patrick, Luke and Seamus, daughter in law Cherry, grandchildren, sisters Sr Catherine and Sr Joan of the Holy Rosary, sisters-in-law Anne and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Luke Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Luke’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan, on Wednesday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan Facebook Page. Burial Immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital. Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and Mask wearing.

Anastatia (Statia) Coffey (née Ryan)

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

The death has occurred of Anastatia (Statia) Coffey, Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Waterford City.

Pre-deceased by her husband Seamus and daughter Verona (Fox), Statia passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel on Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Patricia (Byrne), John, Michael and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Oliver & Eddie, daughters-in-law Joan, Deirdre & Sue, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Ena, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Deaf Society.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking.

Thomas (Tommy) Butler

Woodview, Corduff, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Kildare / Cahir, Tipperary

Suddenly at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, son Gavin, daughter Karen, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Krister, Nathan, Grey, Noah, Finn and Connor, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and dear friends. May Tommy rest in peace. House private please. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood on Sunday 27th of February from 2pm until 4pm. Cremation service will take place on Monday 28th of February at 3:15 pm in Mount Jerome crematorium, Harolds cross. No flowers please. Donations if desired to "The Irish Heart Foundation".

https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

MARY BRIDGET OLIVERIA BAXTER (née KENNY)

Castlewoods, Ballinamona, Waterford / Portroe, Tipperary

Mary Bridget Oliveria Baxter (née Kenny)

Castlewoods,

Ballinamona,

Co Waterford

Formerly of Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

Friday 18th February 2022

Who died with her husband Douglas and close friends by her side at home.

Mary will be hugely missed by Douglas, her children Barbara, Oonagh, Stuart, Sheenagh, Douglas, and Tanya, her 18 grandchildren, her sisters, her nieces and nephews and all who knew her.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10:30 am in St. Joseph's & St. Benildus Church, Newtown followed by burial in St. Andrew's Church Cemetery, Dunmore East, at approximately 12 noon.

Mary's Mass will be livestreamed from 10:30 am by following the link below:

Mass Link

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Waterford Healing Arts Trust.

House Private Please

All those attending the funeral service are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to live transmission.