22 Feb 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 22

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Tipperary

22 Feb 2022 7:04 AM

Sr. Mary O'Meara
Ashpark, Killea, Templemore, Tipperary

The death has occured of Sr Mary O'Meara, Auburn, California, USA and formerly of Ashpark, Killea, Templemore, Co Tipperary. Peacefully after a long illness in the loving care of the Sisters and staff of Auburn California. Predeceased by her beloved parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Michael and Martin,sisters-in-law Eileen,Imelda brother in law Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Bridgid, uncle Paddy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Mercy Sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Sister Mary's interment will take place on Thursday the 24th of February 2022 in Calvery Cemetery Sacramento and her memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Noel O'Connell
Convent Road, Claremorris, Mayo / Newport, Tipperary

Noel O’Connell. Convent Road, Claremorris. Formerly of Newport, Co. Tipperary and London, England.

Unexpectedly.

Noel will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Regina, his children Damien, Ashling, Noel John and Padraig and their mother Mary, son in law Karl, daughters in law Mariana and Dena, his adored grandchildren Jordan, Ryan, Abbie, Nicole, Annarose and Darren, his sister Patricia and brothers in law Richard, Ray and Sean, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at St. Colman’s Funeral Home, Lower James Street, Claremorris (F12 R3W8) on Thursday evening (Feb 24th) from 6pm until 7.30pm. Face masks to be worn. Noel’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Convent Road on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm to arrive for requiem Mass at 1 o’clock at St. Colman’s Church, Claremorris. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on youtube ‘’Claremorris Church live’’ and also on K. Donnellan Funeral Directors Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Keithdonnellanfd) or listened to on local parish radio on 106fm.

House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Enquiries to Keith Donnellan Funeral Directors, Claremorris. Tel: 087 3845634.

Mary Bridget Oliveria BAXTER (née Kenny)
Castlewoods, Ballinamona, Waterford / Portroe, Tipperary

Mary Bridget Oliveria Baxter (née Kenny)

Castlewoods,

Ballinamona,

Co Waterford

Formerly of Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

Friday 18th February 2022

Who died with her husband Douglas and close friends by her side at home.

Mary will be hugely missed by Douglas, her children Barbara, Oonagh, Stuart, Sheenagh, Douglas, and Tanya, her 18 grandchildren, her sisters, her nieces and nephews and all who knew her.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10:30 am in St. Joseph's & St. Benildus Church, Newtown followed by burial in St. Andrew's Church Cemetery, Dunmore East, at approximately 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Waterford Healing Arts Trust.

House Private Please

All those attending the funeral service are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Book of Condolence: The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to live transmission.

