Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 23

John Scott

Farranrory, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

John Scott, Farranrory, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Emma, his children Nathan, Bianca, Kaithlyn, Lauren, Michaela, Cameron, Emily, Saoirse, baby John and Shona, his grandchildren, parents John and Joan, his brothers, sisters, god-children, nieces, nephews, extended family and loyal friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his father-in-law's residence Eamonn Burke, Cooldine, Killenaule (E41 R922) on Wednesday, Feb. 23rd, from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

IVAN PLEVA

Westgate, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Ivan Pleva,

Westgate, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Formerly of Slovakia.

Tuesday 22th February 2022

Will be sadly missed by his parents Miluse and Ivan, brothers Tomas and his family, Marek and his fiancée, extended family, relatives, and friends.

May Ivan Rest In Peace

Cremation will take place Privately.

Loyola McHale (née O'Donovan)

Rockvale Rathbawn Road, Castlebar, Castlebar, Mayo / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

McHale (nee O'Donovan)

Rockvale, Rathbawn Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and late of Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary Town.

February 21st 2022.

Loyola passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her father P.J. and baby son Conor.

Sadly missed by her husband Frank, sons Cathal and Donovan, her mother Kitty, brothers Shane, Theo and Ross, sisters Avril and Alanna, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday February 23rd 2022 from 5pm to 7pm.

Mass for Loyola will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday 24th 2022 at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Please wear a mask.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice and Mayo/Roscommon Hospice

KEVIN LONG

Tulla Capparoe, Silvermines, Tipperary / Bandon, Cork

Late of Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co.Cork. Peacefully after a short illness, bravely borne without complaint in the loving care of the staff at Ward 8D at University Hospital Limerick. Devoted husband to Mary. Beloved father to Richard, Maria, Kevin & Sean. Adored grandfather to Daniel, Killian, Rachel, Katie, Emily, James, Sean Og, Ellen, Eva, Shauna & Jk. Much loved great-grandfather to Rian and Hannah. Will be sadly missed by his daughters in law Anne, Claire & Catherine & son in law John, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

"How Oft Do My Thoughts In Their Fancy Take Flight To The Home Of My Childhood Away"

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN94) this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of his Funeral mass at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oy1HwdvbalU "House Private for family and friends Please".

Kathleen (Kate) Cullinan (née Hayes)

Roaring Spring Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Broadway, Wexford

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kate) Cullinan nee Hayes, Roaring Spring Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Broadway, Co. Wexford.

Kate passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sister Eileen she will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret (O’Malley), son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Oisín and Rory, brother Nick, sisters Rita, Gretta and Maureen, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Pat and Jack, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Kate’s family will be wearing a rose in her memory. If you would like to wear something similar, please do.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking.