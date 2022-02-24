Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 24

Kathleen (Kate) Cullinan (née Hayes)

Roaring Spring Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Broadway, Wexford

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kate) Cullinan nee Hayes, Roaring Spring Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Broadway, Co. Wexford.

Kate passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sister Eileen she will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret (O’Malley), son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Oisín and Rory, brother Nick, sisters Rita, Gretta and Maureen, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Pat and Jack, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Kate’s family will be wearing a rose in her memory. If you would like to wear something similar, please do.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Bridget (Bridie) Shockledge (née Phelan)

Ballydine, Kilsheelan, Tipperary

The sad passing has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Shockledge, nee Phelan, Milton Keynes and formerly Ballydine, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary.Bridie slipped away from this life peacefully late on Thursday evening, 17th February, at home, surrounded by her loving family as she wished.

Bridie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Deborah and Joanne, sister Eileen and brother Tom, sons in law Tom and Sean, grandchildren Katie, Sophie, Olivia and Millie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and brothers Johnny and Ned.

Requiem Mass and burial at 12pm on Thursday 17th March at:St Mary’s Catholic Church Ashley Hill Woburn Sands Bucks, MK17 8NN

Anne Cummins (née O'Grady)

Loughnavatta, Roscrea, Tipperary / Crusheen, Clare

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and brothers John and Fr. Michael.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Yvonne, Tricia and Gemma, son Michael, sons-in-law Paschal and Frank, Michael's partner Hazel, grandchildren Macdara, Medb, Trudy and Treasa, sisters Helen, Mary and Teresa, brothers Christy and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. (Face masks to be worn at all times please). Private removal from her residence on Friday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Camblin Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie