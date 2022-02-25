Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 25

Mary Walsh (née Vincent)

Kilcoran and Abbey Crescent, Cahir, Tipperary

Mary passed away unexpectedly. Predeceased by her Infant son Liam & her parents Eileen & Michael Vincent. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband John, sons Michael & Paul, her daughters Elaine & Rachel. Daughter in law Ann Marie, Sons in law Colin & Tom. Brothers Tommy, Tony & Mikey Sisters Patricia, Bernie & Joan. Uncles Gerard, Tom & Seamus Hawkins Aunt Emily. Her cherished grandchildren Dylan, Nathan, John, Darren, Danielle, Sophie, Nicole, Isabelle, Jake & Eva. Brothers in law, Sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joseph Carey

Derrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary / Ballina, Tipperary

Carey, Joseph (Joe), Derrycastle, Ballina/Killaloe, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Flagmount, Co. Clare, suddenly, 23rd February, 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, brothers Roger, Michael and Brendan, sisters Margaret and Julie, sisters-in-law Doreen and Mary, brothers-in-law Martin, Dermot, John, PJ and Gerard, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his parents Mickie and Bridie, and sister-in-law Carmel.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 26th February, 2022, at 12.30p.m., in Our Lady and St. Lua Church, Ballina, followed by cremation ceremony in Shannon Crematorium at 3.00p.m. House strictly private.

May he Rest In Peace

Kathleen (Kathy) Carr (née Perrott)

London and Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully in the kind and tender care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (formerly Boolonunane, Hollyford) and sister Patricia Savage (Devon, England). Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles on Friday, 25th February, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 26th February, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Esther Keane

Lisnatubrid, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary O'CARROLL (née Ryan Simon)

Larchwood Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Formerly of Tipperary Town.

Mary died, peacefully, surround by her family, at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Dermot, children Deborah, Deirdre, Jacqueline, David, Sean & Michael, grandchildren Amy, Daniel, Caoimhe, Ciara, Aoife, Niamh, Isabelle, Dexter, Sean & Harvey, sons-in-law, Aiden, Gerard, Dermot, Craig, daughters-in-law Tanya & Lenika, brothers & sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours & friends.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff on ward 3C UHL and special thank you to the Limerick ambulance service for their kindness.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, 25th February, from 5pm to 6pm. Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday, 26th February, for 10.30am Mass.

Mass will be live streamed here.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Cremation Service can be viewed here from 11:55am.

Password: FC12

No flowers please; donations, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland.