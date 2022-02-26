Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 26

Kathryn O'Brien

St. Patrick's Road Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary

Kathryn O’Brien, St. Patrick's Road, Silversprings, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully on 24th February 2022, in the loving company and thoughts of family and friends, in the kind care of the staff at Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Beloved daughter of Billy and Nellie O’Brien, cherished sister of Liam and Sharon, loving aunt to her nieces Mallaigh, Lena and Selen, and nephews Aedan and Murray, loving sister-in law to Terry and Noel, dear family member and friend to extended family, life-long friends, members of South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) and neighbours.

May Kathryn’s beautiful and creative soul rest in peace

House private. Funeral Mass at 12 pm on Monday, 28th February, at St Mary’s Parish Church, Irishtown, Clonmel, followed by a private family cremation ceremony. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate or Brú Columbanus, Cork, https://www.brucolumbanus.com/donate

Margaret Gleeson (née McLoughney)

Lordspark, Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Peacefully at Tullamore Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Ned, brother Sean and daughter-in-law Breda. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by her husband Lar, sons Barry and Ollie, daughters Clare and Kathleen, sisters Alice, Maureen, Pauline and Geraldine, grandchildren Brian, Rory, Moya, Isa, Katerina and Alana, daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law Denis and Willie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her son Barry's home Lordspark, Rathcabbin (Eircode R42 H522) this Sunday evening from 4p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin on Monday morning at 10:45 a.m for mass at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards at Bonoham cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com.

Family flowers only.



Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.



House private on Monday morning please.

Joseph (Joe) Duggan

Rink Place, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cloneen, Tipperary

Joseph (Joe) Duggan Rink Place, Clonmel and Late of Cloran, Cloneen, Co.Tipperary, 24th February 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of St. Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Sunday morning from 10.30am to 12 noon with removal to S.S.Peter and Paul's Church for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in the old cemetery, Cloneen.

Pat John Davy

Crannagh, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Pat John Davy, Crannagh, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 25th of February 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles.

Predeceased by his father Garry, mother Elizabeth, brother Joe.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, children James, Elizabeth, Claire, Margaret, Garry, Linda, Kevin, Sarah, Eugene and Amy, sister Mary (in Australia), brothers David, Ger and Frank, sister’s in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, Chris, Dean, Tadgh, Tara, Abbie, Nial, Rachel, Ellie, Tommy, relatives, and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Sunday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30 am in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy. Interment in Belady Cemetery Rathdowney afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Pat John’s requiem Mass may be viewed on

www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish