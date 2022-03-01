Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 1

P.J. Crowe

Dromderrig, Kinsale, Cork / Tipperary

Crowe (Dromderrig, Kinsale and late of Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary) on February 28th 2022 unexpectedly in the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. P.J., beloved husband and best friend of the late Phyllis (nee McCarthy) and adored father of Timothy, Philip, Lisa (O'Keeffe) and Patrick, and grandfather of the late John and Doireann and brother of the late Oliver and Thomas.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Gillian, Saoirse and Jennifer, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren Cian, Aoife, Adele, P.J., Isaac, Conor, Gearoid and Dylan, sisters Carmel and Phil, brothers John, Gerard and Joseph, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Kinsale on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm followed by prayers.

P.J.'s Funeral Cortège will leave his home on Thursday morning at 10.30am approx. and will travel via Pier Road, and Pearse Street en route to St. John the Baptist Church, Kinsale for Requiem Mass at 11am which will be livestreamed on www.kinsale-parish.org, funeral afterwards to St. Eltin's Cemetery, Kinsale.

House Private please.

Philomena Tyrrell (née Meagher)

Southlodge, Currasilla, Grangemockler, Tipperary

Tyrrell (née Meagher), Curasilla, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel. Philomena, pre-deceased by her loving daughter Joan. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary; sons: Paddy, Jerome, Tommy and Joe; daughter in law Joan, son in law Michael, grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joan Ryan (née Kearney)

Whitefield, Loughmore, Tipperary, E41 X751

Peacefully at home, 28th February 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Mick. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, Anne Marie (Stapleton), Joe, Oliver and Bernadette (Brokenshire), Sons in law Matty and Glenn, daughters in law Claire and Sheila and her 13 adored grandchildren, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joan rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence Wednesday evening, 2nd March, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of The Nativity Loughmore, arriving at 11am for requiem Mass at 11:30am.

The Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://premieravproductions.com/loughmore/

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hector Langley

Newcastle, UK and formerly of Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary

Hector Langley, formerly of Holycross, Thurles and Newcastle, U.K. Died peacefully on Sunday, 6th February 2022.

Funeral to take place in St Mary's Church, Littleton on Wednesday, 2nd March, at 2.30pm. Followed by interment of Ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Association of Ireland.

Social distancing and wearing of masks applies.