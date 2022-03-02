Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 2

Catherine Tobin (née O Connell)

Figlash f, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, E32 PP49 / Waterford

Formerly of Ballyquin Co.Waterford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons John and Tom, daughter Margaret, brother John G O'Connell, brother in law Cyril Crone, sisters in law Catherine O'Connell and Mary Crone, son in law Shane Ryan, nieces nephews relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday the 2nd March from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Thursday on 3rd March for requiem Mass at 11;30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the South Tipp Palliative Care team.

Theresa QUINN (née Ryan)

Crosspatrick, Kilkenny / Nenagh, Tipperary

QUINN, Theresa (nee Ryan) (Crosspatrick,Johnstown , Co. Kilkenny, formerly of Templederry, Nenagh) -, 2022. Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the dedicated care of the ICU staff in St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Seán, devoted mother of Kay, Shay, Orla and Áine and adoring grandmother of Jack, Conor, Emily, Sadhbh, Méabh, Seán, Gearóid and Darragh. She will be sadly missed by her sons-in-law, James and Ger, her daughter-in-law Maria, her brothers John and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Founder and proprietor of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick she will be hugely missed by the wonderful staff and residents.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, (Eircode E41XO38) Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for Requiem Mass 11am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Theresa’s funeral mass can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/.

Emma Power

Honeyview Estate, Clonmel, Tipperary

Emma Power, Honeyview Estate, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 27th February 2022, suddenly at home. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Con and Patricia, sister Elaine, brother Con, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and her many friends.

May Emma Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Emma’s Funeral Cortège will leave her residence on Thursday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St Oliver’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

As per family’s request, please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing. House Private on Thursday, please.

Jim Molloy

Cahercalla, Ennis, Clare / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

MOLLOY, Cahercalla Road, Ennis, Co Clare & formerly Galbally Road,Tipperary Town - 28th February 2022; peacefully in the loving care of his family & staff at Cahercalla Community Hospital & Hospice Care. Jim – ex. ESB Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Alec & James , brother Alec, sister Catherine, daughter-in-law Michelle, grand-son Thomas, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary Town this Wed (March 2nd) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Thursday at 11.45 am for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed online here.

House Private Please - Family Flowers only

Eileen Hanly (née White)

Rahyvira, Donohill, Tipperary

Eileen Hanly (nee White) (late of Rahyvira, Donohill, Co. Tipperary and Surrey, England) February 7th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Seán (The Glebe, Donohill). Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass and burial will take place in England on Thursday 3rd March.

Sr Catherine Donovan

Convent of Mercy, Trim, Meath / Galbally, Limerick / Tipperary

Sister Catherine Donovan, Convent of Mercy, Trim, Co. Meath and formerly Janeville, Galbally, Co. Limerick. 28th February 2022 (in her 98th year). Peacefully at Millbury Nursing Home, Navan. Predeceased by her sister Sr. Enda, brothers Richard, Bertie, Jimmy, Mike and Fr. Pat. Deeply regretted by Sisters of Mercy, Northern Province, her sister Sr. Vera, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends.

MAY SR. CATHERINE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Heffernans Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, (C15 HDT1) tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm with evening prayer at 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Patrick’s Church, Trim for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, which may be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-parish-trim. Burial immediately afterwards in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim.

Teresa Carroll (née O'Neill)

Clonganhue, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Teresa Carroll (nee O’Neill), (late of Clonganhue, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and Fifth Avenue, London) 22nd February 2022 in her 94th year, she was a passionate follower of Tipperary hurling. Deeply regretted by the O’Neill and McGrath family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Julia and Kay, granddaughter Emily, sons-in-law Mark and Neil and many extended family members especially her beloved nephews and nieces.

Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday 22nd March at 1 pm in the Sacred Heart RC Church, Quex Road, NW6.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live at: https://www.churchservices.tv/kilburn

Jim Dwyer

Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Tipperary

And formerly of Ballinard, Grantstown and ex Coilte Forestry.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of of the staff in Medical 3, Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Jack, Denis, Fr. Dan and sisters Breda, Mary, Kitty and Joisie.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, sons Neil and Colm, daughter Clodagh, daughter-in-law Stephaine and Marlene, grandchildren Áine and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tom and Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney' Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Those attending the Funeral Home and are requested to wear face masks and refrain from handshaking please.