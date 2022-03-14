Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 14

Eamonn McGrath

Middlequarter, Newcastle, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Eamonn McGrath, Middlequarter, Newcastle, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Eamonn passed away peacefully at University College Hospital, London on Monday in the presence of his heartbroken family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Peig), sons Eddie, Gary, John, Damien, Fergal and Trevor, daughters Sharon and Lariena, grandchildren Charlie, Luca, Nathan, Patricia, Emilia, Liam, Aimee, Sophie, Evan, Ella, Jackson, Amber and Darcey, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Kim and Nidia, partners Heidi and Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Patrick (PJ) Matthews

5 Sheehane, Roscrea, Tipperary

Patrick (PJ) Matthews, 5 Sheehane, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Dean Maxwell Home Roscrea, with his wife Mary by his side on 12 March 2022.

Predeceased by his brother Donnacha.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, stepdaughters Elizabeth and Catherine, twin brother Francis, brothers Peader and Gerard, sister Patricia, nieces, nephews, brother in law, sisters in law, grandnephews, grandnieces and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Remains will arrive at St Cronan's Church, Roscrea, on Monday, 14th March, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home.

Funeral mass can be seen on live stream through the link below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRy7_WcpcxA

MICHAEL (MICK) O'BRIEN

Clash, Toomevara, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on 13th Mar 2022. Predeceased by his beloved sisters Mary (Gleeson) & Peg (Hogan). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan and cherished daughters Janette, Breda, Marie & Evelyn, sister Eileen (Quigley), adored grandchildren Aine, Cormac, Hannah & Millie, sons in law John, Steve & Mikey , brothers in law Denis, Seamus, Michael & Ned, sisters in law Mary, Sadie, Breda & Trisha, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at St. Joseph's Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream: https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/ followed by burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Ann Moloney (née Cooney)

79 College Park, Corbally, Limerick, V94 K88X / Tipperary

The death has occurred of Ann Moloney, nee Cooney, 79 College Park, Corbally, Limerick V94 K88X and formerly of Garranmore Co. Tipperary and Joe Walsh Limerick, peacefully, under the excellent care of the staff of Ward 2 D University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Christy, and brother Chris. Sadly missed by her loving sons Pat, Francis, Diarmuid, Marcus, sisters Maura, Pauline, Margaret, Shelia, brother Lant, grandchildren, daughters in law Nancy, Mary, Lisa, Alley. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, the 14th of March, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Corbally. Burial afterwards in Bridgetown Cemetery.

May Ann's gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Nance Hogan (née Culhane)

Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Nance, in her 104th year, died peacefully in the care of her loving family.

Wife of the late Jack

Deeply regretted by her loving sons & daughters Bernie, Thomas, Joachaim, Sean, Ann, Micheal, Colette and Martin, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arriving at Ardcroney Church on Tuesday evening at 7pm .

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am and burial immediately afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed here ://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

House Private Please

Please wear a face mask and refrain from hand-shaking.

Geoff Harding

Ballyghar, Carrig, Birr, Offaly / Birr, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Medical 1, in Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his parents Willie and Eileen, brother Gilbert and other family members.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita, sons Billy and Michael, daughters Brenda, Helen and Noleen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Andrew, Barry, Shane, Gemma, Ria, Sarah, Darragh, Colin, Sean and Aidan, great-grandchildren, brothers Bat and Willie, sisters Johanna and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in The Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, Birr, Co. Offaly on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. (Rosary at 7pm). Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/SRlivestreaming

Nancy Carty (née Brereton)

Wilton, Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary

Nancy, passed peacefully away in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving parents, James and Annie Brereton, her brothers Billy and Jimmy, and sister Lizzie.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her adoring husband John, her daughters Catherine, Margaret and Rachel and son Stephen, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Geraldine, her loving Grandchildren Katelin, Erin, Ross, Sean, Darren, Conor, Hannah, Kayda and Sally, her sister Peggy, brothers Paddy and George, all of her nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, her close friend Nonie, and all of her family and friends.

May Nancys Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kellers Funeral Home in Nenagh, on Tuesday evening from 5-7pm.

Arriving at Ballinree Church for 2pm Funeral Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please wear a mask and refrain from hand shaking.

Lilly Barrett (née Quinn)

Killenaule, Tipperary

Lilly Barrett (nee Quinn), Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 12th March 2022. Lilly passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. Predeceased by her husband Dick, brothers Jim, Ned and Liam, sisters Stacia and Margaret. Sadly missed by her daughter Noélle and her partner Jock, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Monday evening from 4.30o'c to 7.30o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenuale, on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

JOHN JOE DUNNE

Mountplesant Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Predeceased by his mother Agnes, father Rody and sister Patricia Ryan (Farneigh). Much loved brother of Jim (Emill) and Oliver (Dublin), Margaret O’Meara (Kilbiller) and Noeleen Maher (Clonmore), brothers- in-law, Rody, Seamus and Michéal, sisters-in-law, Joan and Aoife, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May John Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains will arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Wednesday for his Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend his mass can view the Live Stream on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/. Burial afterwards in the SS Michael & John's Church grounds, Cloughjordan.