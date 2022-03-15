Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 15

Pat Ryan

Oranmore, Galway / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Formerly Carnmore, Galway and Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by his parents and brother Seamus.

Pat died on Sunday, 13th March at Bushfield Care Centre following great care by the staff therein. In the midst of laughter, memories, and the utter joy of his Girls' Pat slipped away surrounded by his wife Mary and daughters Ann-Marie, Sinead, Louise and Susan.

Forever loved and missed by Mary and the girls, by his sons-in-law Andy Spillane, Thomas Moran, Johathan Hawkins and Patrick Leonard, by his adored grandchildren Tara, Aoife Harry, Sadie, Molly and Bobby, by his sisters Angela, Mary and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, the extended Maher and Ryan family and many friends.

Reposing at ‘Tearmann Mhuire’ within the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore on Tuesday, 15th March from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Requiem Mass in the Church on Wednesday, 16th March at 12 noon.

House Private on Wednesday morning.

Following Mass Pat will be laid to rest in Rinville cemetery, Oranmore.

Livestreaming link for Mass: https://www.oranmoreparish.org/live/

This Mass is not recorded.

Rest in peace’

No flowers please.

Donations if preferred to the Irish Red Cross https://donate.redcross.ie/

Book of Condolence on line only.

Carmel O'Connor (née O'Neill)

Montevideo Road, Roscrea, Tipperary / Kinnitty, Offaly

And formerly of Cumber, Kinnitty, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully in The Laurels Hospice, Roscrea.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Teresa and sister Miriam.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Mia, sons Ferdia and Daragh, sister Teresa Madden, brother Noel, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law,nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Private removal from her residence on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 3.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Laurels, Roscrea.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

House Private Please.

Fergal O'Brien

Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA, and formerly of Deerpark Road, Cashel, Tipperary

O’Brien, Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA, and formerly of Deerpark Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 7th 2022, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Scranton, surrounded by his family. Fergal, beloved son of the late Eileen and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his daughters Amalia, and Haley and their mother Kathryn, by his son Sean and by his siblings Eamon, Oliver, Tomás, Eileen, Maria, Liam and Claire, and by his in-laws, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Fergal's Funeral Mass will be at 9.00am March 17th in St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton.

John Keane

Barrack St., Cahir, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

John, formerly of Abbeyside Cashel passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Billy, sisters Mary and Winnie.

He will be sadly missed by his son Liam, daughter in law Anita, grandson Lucas, his wife Mary [nee O'Callaghan] sisters Joanie O'Connor [nee Keane] and Catherine Mooney [nee Keane], brothers in law, Dan and Al, sister in law Tessie, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5.oc. to 7.oc. Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11.30 to arrive at St. Mary's church Cahir for 12.oc Funeral mass after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian appeal at donate.redcross.ie/ or to The Irish United Nations Veterans at iunva.ie /about-us-2 .

Due to the current rise in Covid cases the family requested for anyone attending John's funeral to please wear a mask. The mass will be livestreamed with the link available here beforehand.

May He Rest In Peace

Con Clear

Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary

Con Clear, Sallygrove, Nenagh, March 11th 2022, predeceased by his father Connie, loving son of Margaret and brother of Robbie, Michael and Geraldine (Carty). Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Nichola and Michelle, brother-in-law Stephen, nieces and nephews Emma, Darragh, Niall, Maisie, Phoebe, Sean, Emily, Conor and Sally, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral leaving the family home on Thursday (St. Patrick's Day) at 12.15pm, to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can watch on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. Please continue to wear face mask in funeral home and church.