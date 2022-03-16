Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 16

Deaths in Tipperary
Joan MOLONEY (née Tobin)
Carron Cross, Cashel, Tipperary
March 14th 2022, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. Joan, beloved wife of the late Willie, mother-in-law of the late Joanne and sister of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family John, Kieran, Dermot, Bríd and Helena, sons-in-law Brendan and Willie, daughters-in-law Liz and Gina, grandchildren, sister Sr. Mary sisters-in-law Margaret O’Dea and Nora Tobin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence this Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12noon and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/joan-moloney/ followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.
Ivan Mahon-Smith
Castlerea, Roscommon / Tipperary
Mahon-Smith: Ealing, London and Formerly of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. March 13th 2022 (Peacefully) at home. Ivan: Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his Loving Family, his wife Alma, son David, daughter Natasha, grandson Tommy, brother Derek, son in law Pat, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Funeral service for Ivan takes place at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Northfields on Friday, 1st of April, at 10am followed by committal service at Mortlake Crematorium. The Committal Service at Mortlake Crematorium will be Webcast and these are the login details to watch online.
Website: https://watch.obitus.com
Username: muma0704
Password: 050433
Conor Fahy: one of the many local performers who will take part in Nenagh's St Patrick's Day celebrations
Ballylooby Community Centre's first parade takes place this Friday March 18 at 12 noon. (File photo)
TCFE principal Dr Noel Colleran (centre) with students from Nenagh College at Templemore College of Further Education’s open day
Two year old Mikey Maher from Borrisoleigh with his parents Mairead and Paraic at 2019's Templemore St Patrick's Day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.