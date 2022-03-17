Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 17

John Tuohy

Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly. In the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents Christy and Margaret, sister Joan, sister-in-law Noreen. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael, Christy and Billy, sisters Margaret (Dawes) and Maria (Quilligan), Uncle Pat, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, sisters-in-law Nuala and Lilly, brothers-in-law Billy and Kieran, relatives, former colleagues in Bord na Mona, Littleton, great neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home. Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 17th March from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 18th March at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Patrick (PA) Quinlan

Curraheen, Hollyford, Tipperary

Patrick (PA) Quinlan, (Curraheen, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary) March 14th 2022, unexpectedly in his 39th year. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Ashley, partner Shirley, his parents Willie and Josie, sisters Lena and Sue-Ellen, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Thursday, 17th March, from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Requiem Mass Friday in St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Hollyford Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

John Joe Kenneally

Ballinamona, Mitchelstown, Cork / Ballyporeen, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Joe Kenneally, Ballinamona, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork and formerly of Ballyporeen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Chris, sons James, John and daughter Clare, grandchildren Emma, Darragh, Sean and Liam, daughters-in-law Sandra and Geraldine, son-in-law Gerard, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Ballyporeen community centre on Thursday 17th March from 5pm. to 7pm. with removal then to the Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch via live stream service Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen (churchservices.tv)

Teresa CORBETT (née O'Meara)

Greenhills, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

Corbett (nee O’Meara) (Greenhills and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) – Mar 15, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Tallaght University Hospial, Teresa, beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of Padraig, Máire, Evelyn, Mick and the late Seán and Joe; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister, sons-in-law Dermot and Derek, daughters-in-law Bernie and Irene, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Walkinstown Road Ph:01 455 5121.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/holy-spirit-parish-church-greenhills

Thomas Bowe

Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary

Thomas died peacefully at University Hospital Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Kitty and his brothers Patrick and Eamon. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters Josie, John, Seamus and Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, Aunt Mary, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening (St. Patrick's day) from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in The Good Shepherd Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Patricia GORMLEY (née Gunnell)

Ossory Hill, Johnswell, Kilkenny / Roscrea, Tipperary

Gormley (nee Gunnell) (Ossory Hill, Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Carrick, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary) 16th March 2022, peacefully, in the presence of her family, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, after a long illness borne with dignity, Patricia, beloved wife of Edward and cherished mother of Tom, Mark and Aoife, sadly missed by her loving family, mother Mary, sisters Helen, Anne, Mary-Bridget, Teresa and Veronica, brothers Tossie and Donal, mother-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Patricia Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home (R95 XE00) on Friday (18th March) from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Johnswell with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team at https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

Tom Buckley

Higginstown, Athboy, Meath / Athboy, Meath / Emly, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Tom Buckley, Higginstown, Athboy and formerly of Emly, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, after a long illness borne with great dignity & courage, in the tender loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Anna-Mai, his parents Joe and Nora. Sadly missed by his heartbroken children, Ian, Áine (Leavy), Edel (O'Rourke) and Mary Rose, daughter-in-law, Michelle, sons-in-law, Patrick and Kane, his adored grandchildren Annie-Jane, Kate, Ciarán, Alanah-Mai ,Michael Kane, Tadhg & Tommy, sisters Bernadette, Patricia, Kate, Carmel, Margaret & Billie, brothers Kenny and Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

May Tom's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney St, Athboy (Eircode C15 KW58) this Monday afternoon, 21st March, from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, leaving his residence to St. James' Church, Athboy, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. James' Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.