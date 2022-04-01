Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 1

Liam Loughnane

111 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Milford Hospice Care, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, daughter Caitriona, son Gavin, their partners Angelina and Nigel, grandchildren Tré, Robyn, Leónie, Kady, Harlei, Robbie, Jai, Giada and Liam, brothers Michael, Martin and Barney, sisters Nuala, Margo, Geraldine and Therese, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE.

Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Mary Teresa Lawlor (née Halpin)

Ballyvoneen, The Heath, Thurles, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly / Shillelagh, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa Lawlor (nee Halpin), Ballyvoneen, The Heath, Thurles, Co. Tipperary/formerly, Moorpark St., Birr, Co. Offaly and Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow. In her 90th year. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving son, Anthony, daughter Margaret, daughter-in-law Paula, son-in-law David, grandchildren Colm, Aisling, Jack, George, Calum and Grace, her cousins Gretta and Sarah, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday from 4.30pm with removal to St. Brendan's Church Birr arriving at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Sally Kennedy

Dunkerrin, Roscrea, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sally Kennedy, Summerhill, Dunkerrin, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. March 30th, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Mick, brothers Dan, Jack, Gerry, Thomas and Ned, sister Sue and niece Catherine. Deeply regretted by her brother Jimmy, nephews Damien, Donal, Frank, Ger, Andy and Eamon, niece Gemma, cousins, neighbours, and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in St Patricks Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Saturday evening from 6 o'clock, removal at 7.30 to Dunkerrin Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 o'clock. Interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

Kathleen Keane

The Orchard, Friar Street, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly 21 Bohernanave, Thurles. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by her parents Con and Catherine, brothers Connie, Blackie and Larry, sisters Margaret, Theresa, Elizabeth and Maria. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Jason, niece Sonia, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law Mary and Carmel, neighbours, good friends and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday, 5th April, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of Ss Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles, at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 6th April, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Please follow Covid 19 protection measures, wear a face mask and no handshaking.

ANTHONY DUNNE

Clare Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved parents Chris & Vincent and brother Sean. Will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Debbie, Monica & Christine, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours, extended family and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. His remains will arrive at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem mass at 1 o'c. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of his mass on nenaghparish.ie. Burial Afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to http://milfordcarecentre.ie/.



