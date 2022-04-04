Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 4

Seán Young

Ranelagh, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary

(Ranelagh, Dublin and formerly Templemore, Tipperary). Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on the 28th of March 2022. Loving husband of Cabrini (Forde). Seán will be forever cherished by his children Michelle, Seán and Elma and his adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Jack, Emily, Alannah, Oisín, Lucie and Alba. Dearly loved brother of Billy, Maura and Joan. Predeceased by sisters Teresa, Nora, Tina and Eibhlin and brothers Sam, Ned, Paddy and Micháel. Seán will be sadly missed by sons-in-law Ray and Stephen, daughter-in-law Raquel, his nephews, nieces and extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Aungier Street on Wednesday (6th April) between 2.30pm -5.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning (7th April) for a funeral Mass at 11am in Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 followed by a burial in Mount Venus Cemetery.

Seán’s Mass may be viewed on: www.beechwoodparish.com/webcam

Noreen O'BRIEN (née King)

Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel, Tipperary

April 2nd 2022, peacefully at home. Noreen, beloved wife of the late Dinny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Eileen, son Thomas, grandchildren Patrick, Thomas, Allan and Lauren, great-grandchildren Kaylee and Jamie, sister Sharon, brother-in-law Kieran, sisters-in-law Eileen White, Betty Slattery and Biddy O’Brien, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Julia (Greta) Grace (née Ladrigan)

Mountain View Drive, Cahir, Tipperary / Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred in her 103rd year, of Julia (Greta) Grace, (nee Ladrigan), formerly of Dublin and Cahir, Co Tipperary, peacefully in the tender, loving care of the staff of the Queen of Peace Centre, Rathgar.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband and daughter,Thomas and Olive.

Julia will be very sadly missed by her sons Michael, Matthew, daughters Margaret and Mary, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister in law, brother in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends, especially Catherine.

Special thanks to the Sisters of St Paul de Chartres, Rathgar.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at the Funeral Home, Lower Abbey Street, Cahir, (E21 T970) on Sunday evening, 3rd April from 5pm - 7pm.

Julia's funeral cortege will arrive (via her residence on Mountain View Drive ), to St Mary's Church, Cahir on Monday 4th April for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

At the family's request they would like everyone attending the funeral to wear a face covering, and adhere to social distancing.

Julia's family are very grateful for your support, cooperation and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Mick Flynn

54 Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Tipperary

Michael (Mick) Flynn, 54 Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Co Tipperary, April 1st 2022. Deeply regretted by his wife Catherine, his daughters Katie and Lynn, grandchildren Killian, Josh, Dylan, Jamie and Sophie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The Mass can be watched online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey

Tom (Piper) DELAHUNTY

Rosegreen, Tipperary

Delahunty, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, April 1st 2022, peacefully at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home. Tom (Piper), beloved brother of the late Philly and Richie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, son Richard, daughters Anne and Caroline, sons-in-law John and Liam, grandchildren Keith, Graham and Lisa, sister Freddie Sweeney, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of St. Thomas of the Apostle, Rosegreen at 11.30am followed by burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Clancy (née Pollard)

Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Clancy (nee Pollard), Old Bridge, Clonmel and formerly Gortnahoe, Thurles.

Peggy, (in her 97th year), passed away peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel on Saturday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy and son David, she will be sadly missed by her sons John and Seamus, daughers-in-law Philomena, Julie and Valerie, brother Donal, sisters Josie, Mary and Ettie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandson, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Peggy’s family encourages the wearing of facemasks for the protection of all during the reposing at the Funeral Parlour.

John (Jack) Walsh

Ardanoir, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Walsh T.O.S.F., "Ardanoir", Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

John passed away peacefully at home (in his 107th year) on Saturday afternoon. Pre-deceased by his wife Ciss (nee O’Dwyer) he will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary (Hayden), Joan (Walsh) and Ruth (Jenkins), sons Dr Colman and Frank, brother Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Marjorie & Philippa, sons-in-law Rupert, David & Sean, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Patrick (Paddy) Wall

Lyreanearla, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Wall, Lyreanearla, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Waterford.

Paddy passed away peacefully in Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Saturday afternoon in the presence of his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Annie, his brother Seamus and nephew Andrew he will be sadly missed by his sisters Sr Sheila and Breda, brothers Noel, Michael and Brian, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Paddy’s family encourages the wearing of facemasks for the protection of all during the reposing at the Funeral Parlour.

William Billy Moten

Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary

The death has occurred of William Billy Moten, Clonakenny and London.

Funeral Mass and cremation on Tuesday April 5th in London.

RIP

Kitty Geary (née O' Kelly)

Cork City, Cork / Emly, Tipperary

GEARY (Lansdowne Court, Cork City and late of Emly, Co. Tipperary): On April 2nd 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family at CareChoice Montenotte, KITTY (née O’ Kelly), beloved wife of Maurice and loving mother of Noel and Declan, dear sister of Tim and the late Patrick, Peggy, John and Mylie.

Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughters-in-law Mary and Geraldine, her adoring grandchildren Noelle, Kate, Orla, Ciarán and Eric, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Mayfield Funeral Home, Old Youghal Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. on Monday (April 4th) from 3pm to 4pm.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday (April 5th) in the Holy Family Church, Military Hill.

Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Family flowers only please.

“May she rest in peace”