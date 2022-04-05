Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 5

Noreen O'BRIEN

Cashel, Tipperary / Fethard, Tipperary

O’Brien, Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital, formerly of St. Anne’s and Bernadette’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel and Mount Sion, Tipperary Town. April 3rd 2022, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at Tír na nÓg. Noreen, beloved sister of the late Dinny. Sadly missed by all who knew her

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday afternoon from 2pm with Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 3pm followed by Burial in Calvery Cemetery, Fethard.

Donald WALLACE

'Donville', Old Road, Cashel, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Wallace, ‘Donville’, Old Road, Cashel and formerly of Summerhill, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. April 3rd 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donald (in his 93rd year), beloved husband of the recently deceased Mary, brother of the late Denise, Desmond and Leslie and father-in-law of the late Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving family Ken, Sandra, David and Rosemary, grandchildren Robert, Trina, Andrew, Alex, Mark, Andrea, Evan, Kate, Bill and Don, great-granddaughter Jenna, extended family Breda, Kieron, Maeve, Tony and Michelle, relatives, kind neighbours especially Mary Butler and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Service on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock Cathedral, John Street at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/donald-wallace/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Le Cairde Alzheimer’s Day Care Centre, Clonmel.

House Strictly Private Please

The Wallace family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the many loyal Carers who cared for Donald and Mary in the last number of years: Marie, Ann Marie, Ana, Terry, Ann, Lili, Tommy, Betty, Sandra, Anne, Bridget, Helen, Patricia and Jacky.

Special and heartfelt thanks to the Palliative Care Team Trish, Suzanne and Tracey, night nurses Gwen, Anne and Clare who cared for Donald with such tenderness and professionalism in his last few days. Particular thanks to Dr. Bridget Halley, Cashel Medical Center and also to Stephen & the Staff of O'Dwyer's Pharmacy, Tesco for their care and support, it meant so much.

These past few weeks have been greatly eased by the kindness and generosity of those who have sat with us, fed us, cried and laughed with us and kept vigil with us at our Father’s bedside. We will be forever indebted to each of you for the difference you made to us at this difficult time.

Joan O'Meara (née Tobin)

The Green, Fethard, Tipperary

Joan O'Meara (née Tobin), The Green, Fethard, Co Tipperary, April 3rd 2022. Predeceased by her husband Willie. Deeply regretted by her sons Pat, Willie, Paul and Dermot, her brothers Davy and John, her sister Teresa, daughters in law, grandchildren Rachel, William, Noelle, Brian and Anna-Mae, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday from 6.30pm with removal to The Holy Trinity Parish Church at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the Condolence page below. The Funeral Mass can be watched online at https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html

Mona O'Dwyer (née Hynes)

Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons and daughter, Mark, Joanne and David, sisters Anna and Tootsie, brother Teddy, son in law Michael, daughters in law Siobhan and Ann marie, grandchildren Caoimhe, Alannah, Abigail and Isabelle, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

To view Mona's mass please use the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home, Carrick on Suir, on Wednesday, the 6th April, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir, on Thursday, the 7th April, for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

George Cavanagh

Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Cavanagh, Bansha Road Tipperary Town

George

April 3rd 2022

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, his children Mary Rose (Kinane), Tricia (O'Brien), Libby, Andrew, Helen and Marie, sons in law Jerry and Colm, daughter in law Marian, his brother Johnny (Carlow), sister Brona (Clare), sisters in law Theresa and Margaret, his loving grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many kind friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Tuesday evening, April 5th 2022, from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for George will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Wednesday, April 6th and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/.