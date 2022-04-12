Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 12

Joan O'Mahony (née Ryan)

5 Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Linda. Will be sadly missed by her family, sons Seamus, Joseph, Paddy, Michael, Liam and Brian, daughters Ann, Elizabeth, Siobhan, Peggy, Kay, Martina and Una, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and great friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 13th April, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Church of St Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 8.30pm. Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday, 14th April, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Michael O'Loughlin

Coolnamuck, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Peacefully at UHW surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Teresa, sister Eileen and brother Eamon.

Sadly missed by his loving children Martin, Brid Whelan and Edmond, daughter in law, Elma, son in law Liam, sister in law Kitty, grandchildren Michael, Niamh, Darragh, Patrick, David and Clodagh, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to St Vincent De Paul.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday, the 12th April, from 6pm to 7pm, Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg on Wednesday, the 13th April, for requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery.

Christina McGrath (née O'Donovan)

North Circular Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Oola, Tipperary

McGrath (nee O'Donovan) Christina. Bracken Gardens, NC Rd Limerick. Formerly of Oola Hills, Oola, Co Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Séamus and loving mother of Helena, Judith and Niall. Sadly missed by her son in law Michael, daughter in law Matsuyo, grandchildren Rory, Mark and Evan, Leon, Yana and Jude, sisters Noreen and Berna, sister in law Ita, nephew, nieces other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Sunday evening, April 17th, from 4.30pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, April 18th, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary town.

Margaret McDonnell (née Butler)

Ballygoman, Barntown, Wexford / Thurles, Tipperary

Ballygoman, Barntown, Co. Wexford and formerly of Ballycahill, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Died peacefully on April 10, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mother of Patrick, Niall, Aidan, Colm and Sinéad, much loved sister of Bridie and mother-in-law of Cait, Emer, Liz, Mary and Gavan and the late Aveen and Sheila.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (13th April) from 5 o’ clock to 8 o’ clock.

Funeral arriving at St. Alphonsus’ Church, Barntown on Thursday morning (14th April) for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Maura Lynch (née Ryan)

Shamrock Hill, Clonmel, Tipperary / Dundrum, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Maura Lynch (nee Ryan), Shamrock Hill, Clonmel and formerly Carhue Bridge, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. Maura passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, in the presence of her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Tomás O’Loingsigh her parents Michael and Nora (nee Murphy), her brothers Maurice, Andrew and Brendan and her sister Joan (PBVM). Cherished mother of Bríd, Enda, Michael and Tomás and proud grandmother of Tom, Maeve, Rory and Matthew and great-grandson Matthew, she is deeply regretted and much loved by her sisters Treasa (Curtis) and Phil (O’Regan), sister-in-law Wally (Ryan) and brother-in-law Ben (O’Loingsigh), sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and her caring neighbours. She will also be fondly remembered by her former teaching colleagues in Ss. Peter & Paul’s School, Clonmel.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Beannacht Dé lena h-anam uasal

Ceol na n-aingeal go gcloise sí

Kathleen KENNEDY

Castlelake, Cashel, Tipperary

Kennedy, Castlelake, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, April 11th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital after a short illness bravely borne. Kathleen, beloved daughter of the late Bill and Joan and sister of the late Joan. Sadly missed by her brothers by her brothers Paddy, Willie, Tom and Eamon, sisters Madge, Chris, Mary and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cashel Day Care Centre.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Paddy) Hayes

Clonganhue, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Hayes (Clonganhue, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Hayes’ Garage, Doon, Co. Limerick) April 11th 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Management and Staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum and his grandniece Lauren Hayes, Patrick (Paddy), predeceased by his parents Morgan and Nonie and his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Jerry and Michael, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his nephew Dermot’s residence, Clonganhue, (E34 YY58) Tuesday evening from 4.30 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Arriving in our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Margaret Fitzgerald (née Morris)

Beechpark, Cahir, Tipperary

Margaret passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Tracey, sisters Mary B and Teresa. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son Brendan, daughter Karen, her five grandchildren, sister Dolores, brother in law Christy, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 2.30pm after which Margaret will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

Michael Mike Crampton

Dungar, Roscrea, Tipperary

Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Susan and sister Tilly.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, children Lynn, Teresa, Kevin and David, sons-in-law Jim and Andy, daughters-in-law AnnMarie and Ann, his grandchildren Donna, Kirsty, Sarah, Enda, Lisa, James, Rebecca, Connor, Rory and Bran, sisters Josie, Mary, Lilly, Carmel and Breda, brothers Jimmy, John, Paddy, Tom, Willie, Maxie, Oliver and Leo, his great-grandchildren, his great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Laurels Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Dolores (Dorrie) Condon (née Power)

Lime Court, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Dolores (Dorrie) Condon (née Power) Lime Court, Clonmel. Dorrie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home on April 10th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Ann, Dorrie will be sadly missed by her children, Edward, Nuala, Paul and Sinead, her brother Jim, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal from Fennessy's Funeral Home this Wednesday afternoon to St.Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 12.20 o'clock for requiem mass at 12.30 o'clock which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by cremation service at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork with interment at a later date in Newcastle. Due to ongoing covid considerations, the funeral home will be for family only. Thank you for your understanding.