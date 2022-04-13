Search

13 Apr 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 13

13 Apr 2022 8:13 AM

Dr. John Shortt
Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Shortt, Dr. John (Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire and formerly Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary) April 7th 2022, in the loving care of his family. Greatly missed by his wife Valerie, sons Graham and Gareth, daughter-in-law, grandsons, brothers Harry and Edward, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Leighton Buzzard.

"With Christ which is far better."

ANTHONY TONY Kinsella
Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick on 11/4/22. Predeceased by his beloved wife Frances, parents Paddy & Ellen, sisters Breda, Joan & Dolores and brother Liam. Will be sadly missed by his loving sons David, Bryan & John, daughters in law Helen & Gillian, sisters Eileen & Mary, brothers Pat & Donal, nieces, nephews, cousins neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 0’c. His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'c Those who cannot attend the mass can view it on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. " Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/

Goretti ANGLIM (née Ryan (Larry))
Coolacussane, Dundrum, Tipperary

Anglim (née Ryan (Larry)), Hornchurch, London and formerly of Coolacussane, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, April 7th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Goretti, beloved sister of the late Paddy and Bernard. Sadly missed by her husband Thomas, family Carlene, Richard and Sorcha, daughter-in-law Susie, grandchildren Finn, Sean, Tomás, Gracie, Emily and Tom, brother Tom, sisters Ann O’Connor and Moira Walsh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Saturday in St. Brigid’s Church, Anacarty at 11.30am followed by Burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

