Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 17

Geraldine Shanahan (née O'Brien)

Garrane House, Cashel, Tipperary

Shanahan (nee O’Brien) Geraldine (Garrane House, Cashel, Co. Tipperary) April 15th 2022, peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by her son Darren. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, daughter Irene, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Eithne and Cathal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Arriving in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, Easter Sunday, for 11 o’clock Mass and burial afterwards in St. Senan’s cemetery, Knockavilla.

To ensure safety of all please wear face masks and avoid handshaking.

PATRICK JOSEPH MURPHY

Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballina, Mayo

Peacefully in his 96th Year, at home surrounded by his family on 13/4/2022. Predeceased by his beloved son Pat (Jnr). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen & his cherished family Marie, Neil, Kieran, Philomena & John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'c to 5 o'c. Please wear a face covering and no handshaking. His remains will arrive at St.Patrick's Church, Puckane on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c. Those whom cannot attend can view the livestream on

https://funeralslive.ie/patrick-murphy/ burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. " House Private Please".

Michael Moore

Ballindoney, Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary

It is with great sadness and deep regret that the family of Michael Moore announce his passing at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his brother's Tommy and Jackie, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nieces Linda, Jacqueline, Sharon and Susan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Monday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral cortège leaving the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Nicholas' Church, Grange, for Mass at 12 noon, after which Michael will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend the funeral can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnanand click on the tab: GRANGE

Sr Maura Maguire

Presentation Convent, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sr Maura Maguire, Presentation Convent, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home Clonmel. Predeceased by her parents Kathleen and Owen, her brother Felim. Sr Maura will be sadly missed by her Presentation Sisters, her sister Evelyn, Presentation convent, Lixnaw, her relatives in Mayo and Fermanagh and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing in the Presentation Convent Clonmel this Sunday afternoon. Requiem Mass for Sr Maura will take place in St. Mary's parish church Irishtown on Monday, 18th April, 2022 at 10 o'clock followed by interment in the convent cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions we would appreciate that the convent would be reserved for family and close friends. To ensure the safety of all, please observe face coverings and avoid hand shaking.

Sr Maura's requiem Mass will be streamed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Mary Hickey (née Cunningham)

Shanballyedmond, Rearcross, Tipperary

Hickey (nee Cunningham) Shanballyedmond, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary and late of Croughafoil, Doon. Mary, in her 96th year. April 15th 2022, (Peacefully) in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her first husband Dan Slattery, her brothers and sisters Jim, Jack, Criss and Nora.

Sadly missed by her brother Br. Muris Cunningham, sister in law Mary, brother in law Joe, nephews, nieces, nephews in law, nieces in law, cousins, her good neighbours and friends and good friend Pat Ryan.

Reposing this Saturday afternoon at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 3 o’clock to 4.30 o’ clock.

Removal Sunday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Rearcross Cemetery.

In view of high numbers of Covid 19 in the community please wear face coverings when attending the funeral.

“May she Rest in Peace”

Michael Gleeson

Gilltown, Macetown, Navan, Meath / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Ballynonty, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary & sister Joan. Michael will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Vera (Henry) (Swinford Co.Mayo), children John (Sliverlawns), Deirdre (Murphy) (Macetown), Michael (Collinstown Co. Westmeath), son in law Declan, daughter in law Lesley, grandchildren Seán, Cathal, Cormac, Harry & Abbie, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Jim (James) FOGARTY

Dundrum, Dublin / Boherlahan, Tipperary

FOGARTY, Jim (James) – (Roebuck Road and formerly of Boherlahan, Co. Tipperary) 14th April 2022 (unexpectedly) at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and daughter Rita. He will be very sadly missed and remembered with much love and affection by his loving daughters Mary, Ann, Joan, Helen, Irene and Louise, his grandchildren Persey, Yves and Vivian, sisters Mary and Peig and brother P.K.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning (April 20th) at 10.30 am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum, followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. For those of you who are unable to attend, you may view the Mass on this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/.

Thomas (Tommy) Coffey

Ballyboe, Kilsheelan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Coffey, Ballyboe, Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary.

Tommy (in his 94th year) passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday morning. Beloved husband of Nora, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Madelaine & Mena, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/kilsheelankilcashparish or on the YouTube link https://youtu.be/WyfIOo_XK4s. Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Tommy’s family encourages the wearing of face masks during the reposing in the Funeral Parlour.

Gerard Shields

Graigue, Moycarkey, Thurles, Tipperary / Kinsale, Cork

Gerard Shields Graigue, Moycarkey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Fairyfield, Summercove, Kinsale , Co Cork. Gerard died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at the hospital of the Assumption Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Philomena. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Anthony, Brendan and Dermot, daughter in law Kate, grandchildren Dylan, Kitty and Tara, brothers in law John-Joe and Patsy, step sisters Eithne and Christine, niece Fiona, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home Urlingford on Sunday evening from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. Peter's Church Moycarkey arriving at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30 followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. House private please.

Michael O'KENNEDY

Nenagh, Tipperary / Dublin

Former Fianna Fáil Minister and Teachta Dála

Passed away peacefully on 15th April 2022, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park. Beloved husband of Breda and loving father to Brian, Orla and Mary, father-in-law to Maeve, Pat and Joe and cherished Grandad to Micheal, Rory and Hugh. Sadly missed by his loving sisters and brothers, Sheila, Paidi, Noreen and Eamonn, predeceased by his sister Breda. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, wider family circle and many friends.

With gratitude for a life so richly lived.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Monday (18th April) from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral on Tuesday (19th April) in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, arriving for 1.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the Tyone Cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Lions Club Nenagh or St. Vincent de Paul.

Fr. Kevin Daly OSCO

Mt. St. Joseph Abbey, Roscrea, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later