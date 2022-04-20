Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 20

Mary SHANAHAN (née O'Donoghue)

Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick / Clonmel, Tipperary

Formerly of 47 Thomas Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Mary died, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a long illness, bravely borne with great courage and dignit..

Deeply missed and much loved by her husband Maurice, son Maurice, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Ben, Rory & Heather, daughter-in-law Dearbhla, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Former member of Caherdavin Parish Finance Committee, St. Don Bosco Salesian Co-operator, Ard Scoil Rís Fundraising Committee member, P.A.R. Bridge Club, Limerick & Mary Gleeson Bridge Club member.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 21st April, from 5pm to 6:30pm.

Mary's Cortege will pass the family home to arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Friday, 22nd April, for Requiem Mass at 11:30am.

Mass will be live streamed here.

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

House Private Please.

Mary’s family are very mindful of the spreading of Covid-19 and those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to wear a face covering at all times please, sanitizer will be provided.

Eleanor Hourigan-Powell

Annaholty Lodge, Birdhill, Tipperary

Hourigan-Powell, Eleanor, Annaholty Lodge, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. 19th April 2022 peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughter Harriett (Carroll), daughter in law Marie (Nee Halpin), son in law Paddy, beloved grandchildren Richard, Heather, Ellen and Abigail, sisters Sr. Regina, Pat and Adelaide, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving on Wednesday 20th at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 4.30 p.m. which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Palliative Care. Please wear your Masks.

Kevin Boylan

Ardcath, Meath, A42 XV65 / Grangemockler, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Hospital Dublin. Surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Eileen and grandson James. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Mary, son Graham, daughter Sarah, grandchildren Josh, Robyn, Penny and Oscar, son in law Niall, sisters Bebe and Eileen, brothers in law Oliver, Theo and Michael, relatives, wide circle of friends including his music pals.

May Kevin Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence from 4pm to 8pm this Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning to St.Mary's Church, Ardcath, for Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Ardcath Cemetery. Please adhere to covid guidelines at all times.