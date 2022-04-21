Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 21

Maureen Tynan (née Cordial)

Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 KX34

Maureen Tynan (nee Cordial, Loughmore) Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 19th of April 2022, peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughter Trisha, son Dan, daughter in law Jessica, son in law Michael, grandchildren, Sinead, Jack, Tom and Teidi, cousins Therese, Timmy, Tadhg and Tess, brother, sisters, brothers in law, Aunt, Uncle, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence this Thursday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm (Eircode E41 KX34). Requiem mMass on Friday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11 am. Interment in Killinan Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Kevin Tynan

The Park and Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Tipperary

Kevin Tynan, Toronto, Canada and formerly the Park and Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Son of the late Michael and Margaret Tynan and predeceased by his sister Mary and brother Michael Jnr.

Deeply regretted by partner Chris, his brothers Joe and Jim, sisters Peggy and Claire, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Kevin in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Monday the 2nd of May 2022 at 9.30am. Interment of his ashes in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Mass may be viewed on www.Chruchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Tom Traynor

Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The sad loss of Tom Traynor, Western Road, Clonmel occurred in the early hours on Wednesday 20th April 2022. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, children Derek, Ciara and Dara, daughter-in-law Aislinn, sons-in-law Ross and Chris and four beautiful grandchildren Thomas, Darren, Macy and Max. He will be deeply missed by his mother Eileen and siblings Donal, Ro and Phil.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements to follow. Donations please to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Robert (Bertie) Norris

Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Tipperary / Windgap, Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Robert (Bertie) Norris, Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Lamogue, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny.

Bertie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie and grandson Michael, he will be sadly missed by his loving family James, Pat, Thomas & Elaine (Roche), grandchildren Daryl, Matthew, Lucy, Derek, Aaron, Shania, Billy, Tim, Emma and Colin, great-grandchildren Amber, Courtney, Caitlin, Michael, Cole, M.J. and Ariyah, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Annie, Sinead and Niamh, brother-in-law Billy, sister-in-law Annie, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.30pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Parish livestream service. Cremation will take place afterwards at 5.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Noel Meagher

Cloverhill House, Roscrea, Tipperary

And formerly of Holloway Road, London, England.

Predeceased by his parents William and Josephine, his brothers John, Willsie, Frank and Michael.

Noel will be greatly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Liam Mahony

Poulnavanogue, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of beautiful baby boy Liam Michael Mahony, Poulavanogue, Mountain Road, Clonmel. Liam passed away peacefully in the arms of his mammy in Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin on Tuesday. Pre-deceased by his grandad Michael O’Mahony, he will be forever missed by his heartbroken parents Philip and Joanne (Harris), brother Ríann, sister Emma, grandparents Mary O'Mahony, Joe and Mary Harris, aunts & uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private cremation will take place on Friday morning in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

John LAWRENCE

Camas Road, Cashel, Tipperary

Lawrence, ‘Dunrovin’, Camas Road, Cashel and formerly of Mocklershill, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, April 20th 2022, peacefully at Acorn Lodge after a short illness. John, sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Austin, daughters Theresa and Colette, daughter-in-law Nóra, sons-in-law Emmanuel and Bobby, grandchildren Aoife, Cian, Jacques, Matthieu, Jaime and Robert, sister Bridie Barrett, mother-in-law Biddy Moloughney, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

PAULINE DELANEY (née DUNNE)

Knockanpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Cudville. Peacefully at Milford Care Center on 19/4/22 Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank & brothers Sean and Tony. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Paul, Catherine, Frank & Niamh, grandchildren Alfie, Sam, Megan, Alice, Aaron, Didi, Sarah, Fay Aine-Daisy, Isabelle & Mya, great-grandchildren Freddie & Mickey, brother Pat, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law & sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Pauline Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 o'c. Those who would like to view the funeral mass can do so on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. " Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/

Kitty Cooke (née Cooney)

Croke St, Thurles and formerly Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles and Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Eddie, brothers Martin, Michael, Paddy, John, Phil and Seamus. Kitty will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Norah and Catherine, son Patrick, adored grandchildren Kevin and Ellen, sons-in-law Pat and Gerry, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Mary and Nellie, brother Joe, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Margaret, Alice, Maura, Josie, Cora and Mary, brothers-in-law Ted, Sean, John and Peter, relatives, former colleagues in the Hospital of the Assumption, good neighbours and great friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 22nd April, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday, 23rd April, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Gerty (Trudi) Carbery (née Heverin)

Cashel, Tipperary / Athy, Kildare

Died peacefully on 19th April 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand at the home of her daughter Beth. Formerly of Cashel, Tipperary and Athy, Kildare. Sadly missed by her children Gráinne, Beth, Sara, Joey and Beccy, and their father Joe. Sons-in-law Pat, Tony, Simon, and Garrett, and daughter-in-law Amanda. Adored grandchildren Joseph, Ella, Molly, Tilly, Conn, Ciara, Stella, Luca, Rosie Bea, Culann, Tadhg and Ruby. Brothers Tony (of Dublin), Derek (of Limerick), sisters Maeve (of Los Angeles), Jacqueline (of Dublin) and Bernice (of Sydney). Pre deceased by her father John and mother Rita and siblings John and Sharon. Loved by her many nephews and nieces, relatives, and friends worldwide.

May she Rest In Peace

The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart, Ponsonby, Auckland on Friday the 22nd April 2022 at 10.30am NZT. There will be live streaming of the service available. Please check the link below closer to the time.

https://www.dreamproductions.co.nz/carbery

Bridget (Biddy) Cagney (née Noonan)

Stonepark, Aherlow, Tipperary

Cagney, (née Noonan), Stonepark, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. 20th April 2022. Bridget (Biddy). Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Eileen (Gubbins, Kilross), brothers Pa & Willie Noonan. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons John (Monard), Jimmy (Stonepark), daughters Mary (Hennessy, Lisvernane), Eileen (O'Brien, Dromarka), Bridget (Hogan, Kilross), Anne (Cunningham, Rossadrehid), Margaret (Grogan, College, Bansha), Deirdre (Cagney Gonzalez, Tenerife), daughters-in-law Breda & Marie, sons-in-law Jack, Jerry, Ned, Roger & Juan Carlos, sister-in-law Alice Noonan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends

Rest in Peace..

Reposing at her daughter Anne Cunningham's residence Rossadrehid, Bansha, Co.Tipperary E34 FD 60 on Friday evening (22nd April) from 4pm -8pm.

Bridget's funeral cortége will arrive at Lisvernane Church on Saturday morning (23rd April) at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery.

Helena Frances ATKINSON (née Young)

Santry, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary

ATKINSON – Helena Frances (Helen)(née Young),(Brabazon House, Sandymount, late of Santry and formerly of Templemore, Co. Tipperary), April 19th 2022, (peacefully), in the excellent care of Susan and her staff at Brabazon House Nursing Home; now reunited with her beloved and never forgotten husband Benny. Predeceased by her sisters Susan and Lily and her brother Charlie. Devoted mother of Richard, Dermot and Stewart, much loved mother-in-law of Barbara, Nancy and Cara and adoring grandmother to Louise, Kate, Gillian, Grace, Sadbh and Benjamin. She will be missed and remembered always by her sisters Gladys and Kathleen, her brothers Henry and Dessie, her sisters-in-law, her brothers-in-law, and her very many nieces, nephews and friends all around the world.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus."

Funeral Service on Saturday (April 23rd) in St Pappan’s Church of Ireland, Swords Road, Santry at 11 o'c followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. For those unable to attend, you may view the Service on this link:

https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/HelenaFrancesAtkinson







