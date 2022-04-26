Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 26

Margaret Ryan (née Delahunty)

Moher, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family and home care team. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony and brothers Mike and Tomsie. Cherished mother of Keith and Stephanie, grandmother of Lily-Mai and sister of Stephen. Will be sadly missed Keith's partner Rachel and daughter Kyla, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and her dear neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Margaret's funeral mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

Michael BEIRNE

Dundrum, Tipperary/Boyle, Roscommon

Michael Beirne

Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. April 24th 2022;

Michael passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff and nurses at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum.

Michael will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Thomas (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Arriving on Tuesday (April 26th) to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary, for prayers at 4pm.

Removal on Wednesday from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie

Mass cards can be sent to Mahon’s Funeral Home, The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.