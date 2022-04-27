Search

27 Apr 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 27

Tom (Thomas) McCarthy
Ballyanny, Nenagh, Tipperary

Tom (Thomas) McCarthy, Ballyanny, Nenagh, April 25th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, Peter, Siobhán, Caroline (Carroll), Diarmuid, Adrian and Michael and their mother Christine, his brothers John and Rory, sisters Margaret (Mulcahy), Anne (Reddan), Sheila (Ryan) and Martina (Harrington), daughters-in-law Josephine and Nadia, son-in-law Peter, his adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Puckane for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the live stream service https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPlr7vpmqcoc-C8_-Lw

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team.

House private on Friday morning, please.

Bob LONG
Blackcastle, Rosegreen, Tipperary

Long, Blackcastle, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, April 25th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Bob, deeply regretted by his loving wife Hannah, sons David and John, brother Pats, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen at 11.30am followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery. 

Brian Johnson
Abbey Crescent, Cahir, Tipperary

Brian died peacefully in Bramleigh Lodge, Cahir. Deeply missed by his wife Pamela, his daughter Sharon, his son Alun, his grandchildren Ben, Kyle & Laura, his great-grandson Nathan, family partners Harvey, Jackie, Samantha, Hannah & Luke, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave Brian's home on Friday at 12noon to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations, if desired, in Brian's memory to The Irish Guide Dogs Association (link can be found on the Donate button below)

Helen Dowling (née Smyth)
Abbeyleix, Laois / Mountrath, Laois / Cashel, Tipperary

Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Lacca, Co. Laois. At home in the presence of her family. She will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, son Daniel, daughter Sinéad, grandchildren Evan and Patrick, sister Annette, brothers Gerard and Martin, son-in-law Ian extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Funeral service can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish .ie/webcam/.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland. 

Thomas (Tom) Crowe
O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and former employee of Bus Eireann
 
Tom, died (peacefully) at St. Camillus' Hospital
 
Beloved husband of the late Marie Crowe (nee McNamara)
 
Very deeply regretted by his sons David, Declan and Tommy, daughters Noeleen and Charlotte, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
 
Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (April 27th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Thursday (April 28th) to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

