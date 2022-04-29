Search

29 Apr 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 29

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Apr 2022 7:40 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Josie (Johanna) Hickey (née Noonan)
Bawnavrona, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Hickey née Noonan, Bawnavrona, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, in her 95th year after a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of the staff at Clonmel University Hospital. 27th April 2022.

Josie (Johanna), predeceased by her loving husband Mikey, son Tom; brothers: Jim, Danny and Paddy; sister Maura and Daughter in law Theresa.

May She Rest In Peace

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paddy and Mick, daughter Kate; sisters: Biddy and Nonie; Grandchildren: Samantha, Valantina, Michaela, Damien, Mikey, Sasha and Patrick, great-grandchildren Charlie, Noah and Kai; daughter in law Christine; son in law Mike, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in St. Michaels Church Mortuary, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Saturday 30th April from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday May 1st at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

CATHERINE KEVIN (née DOWNEY)
Woodview Close, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by her family at University Hospital Limerick on 28th Apr 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy & son Alan. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Mark, Paul, Ian & Brian, grandchildren Mia, Callum, Hayley, Aaliyah & Alex, sisters Deirdre and Orla, brother Michael, partners Rain, Shauna, Caroline & Chloe, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at St.Marys on the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 10 o'c. Those who cannot attend can view his mass on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. "House Strictly Private Please".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media