Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 29

Josie (Johanna) Hickey (née Noonan)

Bawnavrona, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Hickey née Noonan, Bawnavrona, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, in her 95th year after a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of the staff at Clonmel University Hospital. 27th April 2022.

Josie (Johanna), predeceased by her loving husband Mikey, son Tom; brothers: Jim, Danny and Paddy; sister Maura and Daughter in law Theresa.

May She Rest In Peace

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paddy and Mick, daughter Kate; sisters: Biddy and Nonie; Grandchildren: Samantha, Valantina, Michaela, Damien, Mikey, Sasha and Patrick, great-grandchildren Charlie, Noah and Kai; daughter in law Christine; son in law Mike, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in St. Michaels Church Mortuary, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Saturday 30th April from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday May 1st at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

CATHERINE KEVIN (née DOWNEY)

Woodview Close, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by her family at University Hospital Limerick on 28th Apr 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy & son Alan. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Mark, Paul, Ian & Brian, grandchildren Mia, Callum, Hayley, Aaliyah & Alex, sisters Deirdre and Orla, brother Michael, partners Rain, Shauna, Caroline & Chloe, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at St.Marys on the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 10 o'c. Those who cannot attend can view his mass on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. "House Strictly Private Please".