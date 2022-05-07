Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 7

Deaths notices for Tipperary
Liam Barnaville
Urard, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary
Liam passed away peacefully at Aut Even, Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mai. Liam will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, adoring daughters Michelle and Claire, much cherished grandchildren Michael, Grace, Patrick, Lucy and Billy, son in law Francis Keogh, brothers Bobby, Tony, John and Albert, sister Eleanor, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Rest in Peace
Liam will repose at home ( Eircode E41 YC95 ) on Sunday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Removal takes place on Monday morning to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery.
The Barnaville family would like to take to take this opportunity to thank everyone for there understanding and support at this difficult time and also to thank the nurses and staff at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny and Aut Even Hospital Kilkenny for their excellent care of Liam during his illness.
The wearing of masks are requested at the house. House private outside of reposing time please.
