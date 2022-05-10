Search

10 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 10

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 2:49 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Mary Watters (née O'Keeffe)
Jamestown, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Watters (née O'Keeffe), Jamestown, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Tuesday, May 10th, after a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of the staff of Fenor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, son Dennis and daughter Ann-Marie. Mary, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maretta and Cathy; sons in law Edward and Darren; grandchildren: Jesse, Paige, Luc, Alex, Niall, Alan and Ciaran; sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Thursday, May 12th, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 13th, at 11.30am in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

Margaret (Peggy) Christie (née Lonergan)
Clondalkin, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Christie, Margaret, (Peggy), nee Lonergan, May 6th 2022 (Cherrywood Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and formerly of Moancrea, Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her loving husband Bosco, brothers, Dinny & Paddy, sisters Kitty & Bridie; sadly missed by her brother Michael and sister Mary and all her nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace

Margaret’s Cremation Service will take place on Thursday, 12th May, at 2.40pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media