Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 10

Deaths in Tipperary
Mary Watters (née O'Keeffe)
Jamestown, Mullinahone, Tipperary
Watters (née O'Keeffe), Jamestown, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Tuesday, May 10th, after a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of the staff of Fenor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, son Dennis and daughter Ann-Marie. Mary, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maretta and Cathy; sons in law Edward and Darren; grandchildren: Jesse, Paige, Luc, Alex, Niall, Alan and Ciaran; sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Thursday, May 12th, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 13th, at 11.30am in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.
Margaret (Peggy) Christie (née Lonergan)
Clondalkin, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary
Christie, Margaret, (Peggy), nee Lonergan, May 6th 2022 (Cherrywood Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and formerly of Moancrea, Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her loving husband Bosco, brothers, Dinny & Paddy, sisters Kitty & Bridie; sadly missed by her brother Michael and sister Mary and all her nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace
Margaret’s Cremation Service will take place on Thursday, 12th May, at 2.40pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.
County Community Games Table Quiz Under 14. Left to right: Michael Maher (County Chair Community Games), Leah O’Connell, Dara Crosse, Rory Crosse, Ruth O’Connell.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.