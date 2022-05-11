Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 11

Denis (Dinny Tim) Ryan (Luke)

Reanoggymore, Rearcross, Tipperary

Ryan (Luke) Denis (Dinny Tim) Reanoggymore, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary and late of Croughmarka, Doon, Co Limerick, May 10th 2022, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of the Dean Maxwell CNU, Roscrea, in his 91st year.

Predeceased by his brother Billy and nephew Connie.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons and daughters Pat, Hanna (Tobin), Kathleen (Treacy), Mary (Campion), Fionnuala (Hennessy), Neill and Denis, brother Johnny, grandchildren Brendan, Yvonne, Rachel, Stephen, Michelle, Mark, Mariea, Brian, Marian, Jimmy, Isabelle and Clara, sister in law Margaret, sons in law, daughters in law, niece Kathleen, nephew Dermot, cousins, kind neighbours, friends and residents and staff of the Dean Maxwell.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Removal Thursday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock. Dinny’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/denis-ryan/

Burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery, Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dean Maxwell CNU.

“May he Rest in Peace"

Maureen Clifford (née Hartigan)

Keelnabrack, Glenbeigh, Kerry / Clonmel, Tipperary

Maureen Clifford (nee Hartigan), Keelnabrack, Glenbeigh and formerly of Powerstown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Passed away peacefully at home on the 10th of May. Predeceased by her parents Nora and Tom, her sister Nelly and her brother Thomas. Sadly missed by her brothers Patsy and John, her beloved husband of 57 years Patrick, her loving daughters, Joan and Noreen and her sons John, Pa, Ger and Anthony, her sister-in-law Kathleen, her adored grandchildren Caragh, Daniel, Megan, Michaela, Jason, Leona, Craig and Daryl, and her six great-grandchildren, her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, many relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Wednesday, 11th of May, between 6pm and 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday, the 12th of May at 11am at St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh followed by burial at Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass will be live streamed on MCNMedia,St. James Church, Glenbeigh. House strictly private. Family flowers only by request.

Richard Dickie Carroll

Sprucehill, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Mercy Hospital Cork.

Pre-deceased by his wife Patsy, brothers Pat and Michael, brothers-in-law Martin and Jimmy Cunningham and Barry Lynch.

Deeply regretted by his loving children and 15 adored grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family members, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

House Strictly Private Please

Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.15am arriving in St.Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie