Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 12

Tipperary deaths
Joan Prendergast
Bohernagore, Clogheen, Tipperary / Waterford
Prendergast (Bohernagore, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary and formerly of St. Angela's Ursuline Seconday School Waterford) May 11th 2022. Joan died peacfully in the care of the staff of Rathkeevan nursing home. Deeply regretted by her sister sr Monica (M.M.M.) nephew Mike, niece Kate, and their families, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Thursday from 6pm to 7pm. Arrival at St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o' clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
William (Billy) Fitzpatrick
Terenure, Dublin / Tipperary / Cork
Fitzpatrick William (Billy) (Terenure and formerly of Tipperary and Cork) 10th May 2022 suddenly at home, predeceased by his brother Sean, very sadly missed by his brother Eamonn, sisters-in-law Fran and Valerie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Funeral Arrangements Later
Sr. Eileen Hennebry
Sacred Heart Convent, Blackrock, Cork / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
HENNEBRY (Sacred Heart Convent, Blackrock, Cork and late of Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary): On May 10th, 2022, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, Sr. EILEEN.
Sadly, missed by her nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews and her Sacred Heart Sisters.
Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Friday (May 13th) in the Sacred Heart, Convent Chapel, Blackrock which can be viewed on
https://www.mycondolences.ie/
Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock.
Please leave your personal message for Sr. Eileen’s family on the condolence section below or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie
“May she rest in peace”
