Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 15

Angela Ryan (née Johnston)

Killahara Thurles and formerly The Mall, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Sean Micháel and Billy. Angela will be sadly missed by her devoted family, husband MIchael, daughter Noreen and son Eoin, daughter-in-law Emma, sisters Phil, Ursula, Betty, Patricia, Ann and Bernadette, brother Paud, mother-in-law Anna, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, carers, good neighbours and great friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 16th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday, 17th May, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Loughmore Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Catherine O'Toole (née Mason)

Rosemount, Clongour, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Catherine will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, devoted husband Tom, daughters Deirdre and Siobhan, adored grandchildren Katie, Ellen and Eve, sons-in-law Damian and Pete, brothers George, Kevin and Brendan, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, cousins, colleagues, customers, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 15th May from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 16th May at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.

Nancy Gibney (née Long)

Dunboyne, Meath / Thurles, Tipperary

GIBNEY (Nee Long) (Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary) May 13th 2022 (suddenly but peacefully) at her residence. Nancy, beloved wife of the late Jim and dear sister of Mary (Fitzgerald) and Michael Long. Sadly missed by her loving sister, brother, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Dunboyne Village, from 5.00 o’c with removal to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne, on Sunday evening (May 15th) arriving at 7.00 o’c. Funeral on Monday morning (May 16th) after 11.00 o’c Mass to Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne.

Nancy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK at 11.o'c on Monday morning.

Mary Dower (née Quirke)

Cork City, Cork / Dundrum, Tipperary

DOWER (Cahergal, Cork and formerly of Dundrum, Co. Tipperary): On 13th May 2022, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at the Bon Secours Hospital, MARY (née Quirke), dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Vincent, Marion and Frankie (Quigley), dear sister of the late John, devoted granny of Daniel, Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah and Aoife.

Sadly, missed by her loving family, son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Mary, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Mayfield Funeral Home, Old Youghal Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. on Monday (May 16th) from 4pm to 5pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday (May 17th) in St. Joseph’s Church, Old Youghal Road, Mayfield which can be viewed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephsoyr

Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

Lawrence A. O'Neill

Kilbreedy, Killenaule, Tipperary, E41 VX21

O'Neill, Lawrence A., Kilbreedy House, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 VX21 and Napeville, Ill., USA. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridget (nee Quigley), brother Charles, sisters Mary and Ann. Deeply regretted by his son Gerard, nieces and nephews, sister in law and brothers in law, many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Quigley residence, Kilbreedy House (E41 VX21), this Sunday evening from 3 pm to 7 pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am, followed by burial afterwards in Crosscannon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

Timmy Mulcahy

Glengar, Burncourt, Tipperary

Timmy, son of the late Margaret and Patrick, brother of the late Christy, Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy, Sean, Billy, James, and his sister Margaret, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir, on tomorrow, Sunday, 15th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The South Tipp Hospice. Condolence's may be left below.

May He Rest In Peace

ELIZABETH (BETTY) MARTHA KENNY (née PRENDERGAST)

Stillorgan, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Late of Stillorgan and formerly of Clonmel, Betty (peacefully) on Wednesday, 11 May 2022, after a short illness in the gracious care of Caritas Convalescent Centre, Dublin, after a long and full life of over 97 years. She was born in New York on December 14, 1924, graduated from Villa Maria Academy in the Bronx and worked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard as a draftsman during World War II. She married her fiancé Peter Kenny in 1946 after he returned from the war. Betty and Peter lived in the USA, where they reared their family of ten, before moving to their beloved Ireland in 1981.

Betty is mourned and very sadly missed by her sons and daughters Lawrence, Peter, Michael, Christopher, Patrick, John, Elizabeth, Anne and Thomas; daughters-in-law Keiko, Maureen, and Deirdre; her grandchildren Brendan, Lauren, Patrick, Brian, Meghan, Catherine, Fiona and Kilian and great-granddaughter Ariane; and her extended family and friends.

Betty was pre-deceased by her husband Peter, her daughter Maureen, her grandson Seán, son-in-law Brian Casey and her sisters Joan and Patricia.

Her Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, (18 May) at 10 a.m. at St. Laurence's Church, Kilmacud, Stillorgan and will be live streamed and recorded, followed by a private family burial of her ashes at a later date.

Livestream link for Funeral Mass: https://www.kilmacudparish.ie/

House private, family flowers only. Donations to Caritas Convalescent Centre.

May She Rest in Peace

Peter R. Galligan

Raheny, Dublin / Mullinahone, Tipperary

Galligan, Peter R. late of Raheny and Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. Formerly Chief Superintendent, An Garda Síochána, May 13th, 2022. Peacefully, at the Fairview Community Unit. Beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Paul, Ronan and Olive. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law Christine and Janice, grandchildren David, Amy, Hayley, Zoe, Adam, Lara, Ella and Leah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Monday, 16th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, on Tuesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial at Balgriffin Cemetery Extension. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

A live stream of Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://click.pstmrk.it/2ts/www.rahenyparish.ie%2Fwatch-us-live%2F/jeZjYi0N/QD1j/SSi8djgXHt

Debra Donnelly (née Cahill)

Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Formerly of Guildford, Surrey, UK. Suddenly, on Wednesday, 11 May, in the care of the advanced paramedic team and staff of the Emergency Department at University Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved father Seán. Leaving behind her a large and loving community, led by her beloved husband and best friend Tom; children Emma and Tom and Tom's husband Vinícius; mother Vicky and her partner Seán; parents-in-law Norah and Jimmy; siblings Lisa, Seán and Simon and their partners James, Mo and Fiona; godsons Vincent and Byron; brothers and sisters-in-law and their partners; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday, 15th May, at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral arriving on Monday 16th to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, for funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial at a later date. Family home private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Please wear face coverings and no shaking of hands. Debra’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Martin Quinlan

Loughisle, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Quinlan Martin, Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, May 14th 2022, (peacefully) after a short illness at the University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved brother of the late Andy, Paddy and the recently deceased Mary (Hanly) and gran uncle of the late Ollie (Quigley). Deeply regretted by his loving nephews Tom and Phil, niece Mary (Quigley), grandnephews TJ, Ned and Donal, grandniece Ann Marie, nephew in law Tomas, great grandnieces Alexi and Leonie and their mother Shannon, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 o’clock with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

“May He Rest in Peace”

Mary Phelan (née Ormond)

Elmhurst, Barnane, Drom, Templemore, Tipperary

Sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, sons John and Emmet, daughter Niamh, deeply regretted by her family, brothers Sean and Colm, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her home (E41 W223) on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm. A private family cremation will take place on Tuesday in Shannon Crematorium. Messages of sympathy and support can be left in the condolence section below. In the interest of protecting the public from the spread of Covid 19 the family would appreciate a sympathy card and messages of support as much as attendance at the house.

Con O'Meara

late of Pearse Street and Yewston, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dublin

The death has occurred of Con O'Meara, late of Pearse Street and Yewston, Nenagh. Formerly of Air Traffic Control, Shannon Airport. Peacefully, at Limerick University Hospital, on May 14th 2022. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Tess. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Orla and Ciara and their mother Ursula, brothers Tom and Niall, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94), on Tuesday, 17th May, from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Saint Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Con’s family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the management and staff of Rivervale Nursing Home for the loving care shown to Con. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can view it on the church livestream www.nenaghparish.ie







