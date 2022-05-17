Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 17

Seamus Ryan

Inane, Limerick Road, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Anne-ita, his brothers Michael and Sean, sisters Kitty, Nora and Maureen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons James-Joseph and Thomas, brother Danny, sisters Rita, Joan and Mary, grandsons Robert, Dillion and Shane, grand-daughters Christina, Jacynta and Melissa, extended family members, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St.Cronan's Church, Roscrea for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Tom Quigley

Santry, Dublin / Rearcross, Tipperary

Quigley Tom ( Santry, Dublin and formerly of Rearcross. Co. Tipperary) May 14th 2022, peacefully, at home with his family by his side; beloved husband of Eileen and devoted dad to Olivia and John. Deeply mourned by his wife, children, brother Michael, brother-in-law Tim, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Tuesday, 17th May, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, 18th May, to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery.

The Mass for Tom can be seen via the link

http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live service.

Nikki O'Connell (née Doyle)

Cork City, Cork / Tipperary

O’ CONNELL (Cork and Tipperary): On 16th May 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender loving care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, NIKKI (née Doyle), dearly beloved wife of Jonathan, adored mommy of Hayden and Tiernan, much loved daughter of Teresa and James, cherished sister of Jimmy, Natasha, Eddie, Elaine, Gavin and Hayley.

Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, grandmother Biddy, parents-in-law Gerry and Cora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her exceptional friends.

A celebration of Nikki’s life will take place on Wednesday (May 18th) at 10.45am in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to https://www.marymount.ie/

Anne (Mammy) McKeon (née Kirwan)

Clontarf, Dublin / Artane, Dublin / Lorrha, Tipperary

McKeon (née Kirwan) Anne (Mammy), (Clontarf and late of Lorrha, Co. Tipperary) – 12th, May 2022 – (peacefully) in the loving care of her family and the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda; beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Helena, Vino, Karen, Mary, Tom, Annette and the late Lynn and cherished granny to Alex, Dan, Sean, Conor, Rachel, David, Ellen, MJ, Aysha and Hugo.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law John and Ropu, daughter-in-law Louise, sister Helen, brothers-in-law George and Mike, sisters-in-law Helen and Lily, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Anne will be reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday (19th, May) from 5pm to 7pm with family in attendance. Removal to St. Anthony’s Church, Clontarf on Friday (20th May) arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Cremation at Dardistown Crematorium.

For Livestreaming of Anne’s Requiem Mass please visit:

https://stanthonysclontarf.ie/live-feed/

and

Dardistown Crematorium at 12.40pm please visit:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

“May she Rest in Peace”

Mary Lalor

Woodland Height's and formerly of Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, Patrick, John, Maria, Anne, Dermot and Maura, also her family in America Denis, Sean and Ann,Sister in law Kitty, grand nieces and grand nephews, Carers,relatives and friends. Family flower's only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg on Wednesday, the 18th of May, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery.

To view Mary's mass at any Time please use the following link.

https://www.irishlivestream.com/18052022ml

James (Jim) (Seamus) Kent

Templeogue, Dublin / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Kent James (Jim) (Seamus), 15th May 2022, Templeogue and formerly of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary; peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at home; beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) and loving dad of Eileen, Seamus, Fiona, Ann-Marie, Eamonn and Joseph. James will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, his adored 12 grandchildren, daughters-in-law Margo and Karen, son-in-law Garrett, brothers Seán and Liam, sisters Phyllis, Eileen, Marie, Ann, Nuala and Geraldine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May James rest in peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm only. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Templeogue (Willington) followed by Burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. To view James’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am please see following: https://churchmedia.tv/st-jude-the-apostle-templeogue/embed. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

Mary Cleary

Croan Upper, Coleville Road, Clonmel, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary Cleary, Croan Upper, Coleville Road, Clonmel, Co. Waterford, 15th May 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. (Predeceased by her partner Jim Cooney). Sadly missed by her loving sisters Kate and Ann, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in Rathgormack Cemetery, Co. Waterford.

Patrick (Paddy) Cashin

College Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Cashin, College Avenue, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Paddy passed away peacefully (in his 90th year) in the care of the staff of The Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel in the early hours of Monday morning. Pre-deceased by his wife Alice, he will be sadly missed by his son Marc, daughters Anne (Conroy) and Helen (Bennett), grandchildren Daryll, Shane, Janet, Conal, Jack, Luke, Sam and Scott, great-grandchildren Caleb and Benjamin, sons-in-law Michael (Conroy) and Michael (Bennett), daughter-in-law Gráinne, grand-daughter-in-law Tara, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. He will also be fondly remembered by his former colleagues in Tipperary County Council and The Nationalist Newspaper, Clonmel.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), Dublin at the following link https://cry.ie/index.php/donate/.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

MARGUERITE BROGAN (née GLEESON)

Ballysheehan Cashel & Beechwood Nenagh, Cashel, Tipperary, E45 TH22 / Nenagh, Tipperary / Killaloe, Clare

Peacefully surrsurrounded by her loving family and friends in the tender care of the staff at Milford Care Centre. MARGUERITE (née Gleeson), beloved wife of Willie and cherished mother of Anna.She will be sadly missed by her loving family, Mother Margaret, Father Joe, Sisters Aine, Mary andEvelyn. Brother Donal, brothers-in-law George, Kenneth and Flannan. Sister-in-laws Jacinta, Bridand Anne- Marie, Mother-in-law Vina, Father-in-law Patrick. Her nieces and nephews, AuntsCatherine, Helen, Una, Uncles Paddy, Teddy, John. Extended family, many friends and colleagues.Reposing at her home on Wednesday in Beechwood (E45 TH22) on the 18th of May from 4pm –8pm. Removal to St. Ruadhans Church, Kilruane on Thursday morning (19th May) arriving for Massat 12am followed by burial in Kilruane Cemetery. Livestream of her mass is on https://www.facebook.com/ cloughjordanparish " Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to http://www. milfordcarecentre.ie/donate. now/ “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”



