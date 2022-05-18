Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 18

Edward Phillips

Pinewood Estate, Killarney, Kerry / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully in the gentle care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Joan (O'Connor) and loving father of Eleanor, Emma and Edward. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Oisín and Dabhain, brother Jimmy and sister Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his parents Ellie and Jim, his brothers Michael, Paddy and Billy and his sister Mary.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am which will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. A private cremation will take place on Friday. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

JAMES (JIM) NORRIS

Brookville Green, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Glasgow. (Prop of Dental Repairs Nenagh). Peacefully at home on May 17th 2022. Predeceased by his family members Marcus, Annie & Jamie. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary & Jim's family Susan, David, Steven, Alan, Catherine, Cathy and their extended families & friends, and to all Mary's family with a special thanks to Mary's mother Eileen, Kathleen & Enda and family, Trudie & Liam, Pat & Bernie and family, and Liam Brown who have been with Jim during his illness. Neighbours Nancy, Carmel, Tony, Josephine, Ray & Donal and to all Jim's friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Friday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. Livestream of his service can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery Nenagh.

The Norris family would like to express their gratitude to the Milford and North Tipp Hospice nurses Marie, Margaret, Ann Marie & Margaret. The night nurses Helen & Mags. His carers Patrick, Catherine & Sylvia. To Dr O'Farrell and Joan, To the Oncology & Radiotherapy units in Limerick, To Teresa Nolan & the homecare team in Nenagh, His occupational therapist Mary, to Ray, Noelle & staff at Ray Walsh Pharmacy Nenagh. To Fr. Des, Fr. Michael and Fr. Rexon in Nenagh.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/.