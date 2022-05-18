Search

18 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 18

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 9:31 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Edward Phillips
Pinewood Estate, Killarney, Kerry / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully in the gentle care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Joan (O'Connor) and loving father of Eleanor, Emma and Edward. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Oisín and Dabhain, brother Jimmy and sister Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his parents Ellie and Jim, his brothers Michael, Paddy and Billy and his sister Mary.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am which will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. A private cremation will take place on Friday. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care. 

JAMES (JIM) NORRIS
Brookville Green, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Glasgow. (Prop of Dental Repairs Nenagh). Peacefully at home on May 17th 2022. Predeceased by his family members Marcus, Annie & Jamie. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary & Jim's family Susan, David, Steven, Alan, Catherine, Cathy and their extended families & friends, and to all Mary's family with a special thanks to Mary's mother Eileen, Kathleen & Enda and family, Trudie & Liam, Pat & Bernie and family, and Liam Brown who have been with Jim during his illness. Neighbours Nancy, Carmel, Tony, Josephine, Ray & Donal and to all Jim's friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Friday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. Livestream of his service can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery Nenagh.

 The Norris family would like to express their gratitude to the Milford and North Tipp Hospice nurses Marie, Margaret, Ann Marie & Margaret. The night nurses Helen & Mags. His carers Patrick, Catherine & Sylvia. To Dr O'Farrell and Joan, To the Oncology & Radiotherapy units in Limerick, To Teresa Nolan & the homecare team in Nenagh, His occupational therapist Mary, to Ray, Noelle & staff at Ray Walsh Pharmacy Nenagh. To Fr. Des, Fr. Michael and Fr. Rexon in Nenagh.
 
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media