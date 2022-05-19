Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 19

Josie Garrett (née Wade)

Chantier Gate, Portlaoise, Laois / Cashel, Tipperary



Garrett (nee Wade), Chantier Gate, Portlaoise, Co. Loais and formerly of Camas, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, May 18th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Josie, beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her sons Tommy, Jimmy and John, daughters Josephine and Bridget, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Anne, Kathleeen and Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Winnie Murphy and Biddy Perdue, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by Burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

The Garrett family wish to thank most sincerely the Portlaoise Palliative Care Team for their professional care and dedication shown to Josie and the excellent care from the Comfort Homecare Team during her final illness.

Ciarán Percival

52 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary / Suncroft, Kildare

The death has occurred of Ciarán Percival. 13 May 2022.

52 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Suncroft, Co. Kildare.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Predeceased by his parents Patrick (Paddy) and Ester Percival.

Sadly missed by his brothers Edward, Mark, Thomas, Martin, Pj and Chris, his sisters Monica, Valerie, Priscilla and Allie. His brother and sister in laws, his nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and friends

Funeral Arrangements Later

Catherine O'Connor (née Maher)

Bray, Wicklow / Templemore, Tipperary

Catherine O’Connor (née Maher), late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Templemore, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully on 17th May, 2022, adored mother of Ciara, Barry and Aoife, loving Nana of Luca, Sean, Orla and Teddy, dearly loved sister of Johnny, Michael, Denis and the late Maria, cherished mother-in-law of Nic and Paul, sadly missed by her aunts Nell and Kathleen, niece Karen, nephew David, sister-in-law Mary Anne, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday (21st May) at 11.30am in Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. The service may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/colliersbray. No flowers please.

William (Bill) McCormack

Lisaroon, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridget (Kennedy) nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces relatives neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral cortege will arrive at the church of St Laurence O'Toole Munroe on Friday for requiem Mass at 11:30am, followed by interment in St Michael's Cemetery Bouladuff. Bill's Mass will be live streamed on drominch.com

Peter Maunsell

Lisheen, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peter Maunsell, Lisheen, Clonmel died on 16th May 2022

(Predeceased by brother John and parents Billy and Mary)

Sadly missed by wife Nora, sons Shaun, Simon and Daniel, daughters Marie and Symone, sisters Maura and Nora, brothers Kevin and Liam. daughter in law Debbie and Karen and his 12 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm .Peter’s Funeral cortage will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Friday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by private Cremation

House private Please

Family Flowers only donations if desired to C-Saw.

Joe Martin

Ballyryan, Solohead, Tipperary

May 17th 2022

Joe

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, sons Joe and Michael, daughters Eileen, Bernie and Michelle, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Thursday evening May 19th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm.

Mass for Joe will take place at 2pm in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on May 20th 2022 and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

House private please.

Mattie MAHER

Castleblake, Rosegreen, Tipperary

Maher, Uxbridge, London and formerly of Castleblake, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. April 23rd 2022, unexpectedly in London. Mattie, beloved son of the late Kathleen and Michael and brother of the late Michael (Goshey). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Denise, daughters Shaunagh and Kiara, son Matthew, brothers Rob and Gerard (Goosey), sisters Joan, Mol, Kitty, Noreen, Caroline, Geraldine, Jackie and Fiona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Service takes place on Tuesday May 24th in Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Michael’s Church, Uxbridge at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Northwood Cemetery at 2pm.



