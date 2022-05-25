Search

25 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 25

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

25 May 2022 7:15 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Mary O'Brien (née Connors)
Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday evening with her family by her side. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, loving mother to Geraldine, Peter, Martin and Catriona, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence in Oliver Plunkett Terrace (E91 FP26) this Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Thursday morning to St.Mary's church, Irishtown arriving at 11.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in St.Patrick's cemetery. 

House private on Thursday morning please.

Mary's requiem mass can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Mary Moylan (née Quigley)
Ballymackeogh, Newport, Tipperary

Moylan (Nee Quigley), Mary, Ballymackeogh, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 24th May 2022 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and loving sister of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Moira, sons Thomas and Eamon, son in law Michael O’Meara, daughter in law Elaine, grandchildren Thomas, Maeve, James, Cormac, Cathal and Amy, brother Eddie, sisters Noreen Hartigan and Eileen Donnelly, sisters in law, brother in law nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Saturday 28th May from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday 29th May at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport , burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery, Newport.

Margaret Moloney
Boola, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary

In the loving care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her brothers Phil, Paddy and Martin. Deeply regretted and much loved by Hannah O'Halloran, Patrica and Kevin Murray and the O'Halloran family, cousin Eileen Kennedy and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Margaret's funeral cortege will arrive to St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill for Requiem Mass at 11:30am on Thursday, May 26th, followed by interment in Ballycahill Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill

Michael Byrne
Brittas, Thurles, Tipperary

After a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Kitty and Michael, brother Patrick and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Following Michael's wishes, reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 26th May, from 6pm to 7pm. Burial in St Patrick's Cemetery on Friday 27th at 12 noon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media