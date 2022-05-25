Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 25

Mary O'Brien (née Connors)

Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday evening with her family by her side. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, loving mother to Geraldine, Peter, Martin and Catriona, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence in Oliver Plunkett Terrace (E91 FP26) this Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Thursday morning to St.Mary's church, Irishtown arriving at 11.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in St.Patrick's cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Mary's requiem mass can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Mary Moylan (née Quigley)

Ballymackeogh, Newport, Tipperary

Moylan (Nee Quigley), Mary, Ballymackeogh, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 24th May 2022 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and loving sister of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Moira, sons Thomas and Eamon, son in law Michael O’Meara, daughter in law Elaine, grandchildren Thomas, Maeve, James, Cormac, Cathal and Amy, brother Eddie, sisters Noreen Hartigan and Eileen Donnelly, sisters in law, brother in law nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Saturday 28th May from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday 29th May at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport , burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery, Newport.

Margaret Moloney

Boola, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary

In the loving care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her brothers Phil, Paddy and Martin. Deeply regretted and much loved by Hannah O'Halloran, Patrica and Kevin Murray and the O'Halloran family, cousin Eileen Kennedy and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Margaret's funeral cortege will arrive to St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill for Requiem Mass at 11:30am on Thursday, May 26th, followed by interment in Ballycahill Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill

Michael Byrne

Brittas, Thurles, Tipperary

After a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Kitty and Michael, brother Patrick and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Following Michael's wishes, reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 26th May, from 6pm to 7pm. Burial in St Patrick's Cemetery on Friday 27th at 12 noon.