27 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 27

27 May 2022 7:32 AM

Gertrude (Gertie) Prendergast (née Hannigan)
Ballinaraha, Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Gertrude (Gertie), wife of the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving children Joe, Anne, Edmond, James and Mary-Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Michael (Powerstown), extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening (May 27th) from 5.15 o'clock with removal to St.Mary's Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan at 7.15 o'clock. Requiem mass on Saturday morning (May 28th) at 11 o'clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. 

House Strictly Private Please.

Psalm 46:1 God is our refuge and strength an ever present help in trouble

Mary O'Connor (née Dawson)
Ballynilard, Galbally Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ballynilard, Galbally Road, Tipperary Town & Cullen, Co. Tipperary

May 26th 2022

Mary

Predeceased by her husband Tom.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Caroline, grandchildren Ben and Sofie, son in law Niall, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Saturday, May 28th 2022, from 6pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass for Mary will take place at 12.30pm on Sunday, May 29th 2022, in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, with private cremation to follow.

No flowers, please.

House private.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Paddy Gooney
Aughnagomaun Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

Gooney, Aughnagomaun, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, May 26th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cluain Arann Hospital Tipperary. Paddy Deeply regretted by his only brother James, Ballylooby, Cahir, relatives, neighbours, Jim and Denise and friends.

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel on Saturday from 5pm-7:30. Removal on Sunday to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel arriving for Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery.


 

