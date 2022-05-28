Search

28 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 28

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Teddy Sullivan
Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his wife Caroline, children John, Sandra, Claire and Ken, son in law Kevin, daughter in law Rose, grandchildren Joshua, Carol and Sophie, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-suir on Monday, the 30th May, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, Arriving at St Nicholas Church on Tuesday, the 31st May, for requiem mass at 10.30am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork, Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society.

Tommy Coffey
Clonmel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Coffey, Clonmel Road and late of Martin Breen Terrace, Tipperary Town, May 26th 2022, Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Jason, brothers Jackie and Billy, sisters Bernie, Rosaleen, Helen, Patsy, Elisabeth and Catriona, grandchildren Rachel, Nicole and Áine, great grandson Taylor, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Monday evening, May 30th, from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Tommy will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday, 31st May, in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary followed by private cremation.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

