Search

29 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 29

Rest in peace

Tipperary Deaths

Tipperary deaths

Reporter:

Reporter

29 May 2022 9:37 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Margo Woodlock
Cabragh Court and formerly Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Unexpectedly. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; daughter Megan, grandsons Jamie and Conor, mother Margaret, father Tommy, brothers Kieran, Ger, Jim and T.J., sisters Michelle and Tracy, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Josie and Maria, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Hynes
Brownstown, Curragh, Kildare / Loughmore, Tipperary

Hynes, Joe Cherrybank, Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare, formerly Loughmore, Co. Tipperary, 1st Armoured Car Squadron Ret’d., Plunkett Barracks. Loving husband of Mary (Dwyer), loving father of Mandy & Grace, loving grandfather of Alannah-Rose, son-in-law Johnny, brother Patsy & sister-in-law, Eileen (Thurles), his dog Bear, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives & friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Matty & Bridie, brothers Michael & Martin, brother-in-law Lofty.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, the Curragh for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Joe’s funeral can be viewed on The Curragh Church facebook page. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in church.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media