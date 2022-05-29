Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 29

Tipperary deaths
Margo Woodlock
Cabragh Court and formerly Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary
Unexpectedly. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; daughter Megan, grandsons Jamie and Conor, mother Margaret, father Tommy, brothers Kieran, Ger, Jim and T.J., sisters Michelle and Tracy, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Josie and Maria, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May She rest in Peace.
Funeral Arrangements Later
Joe Hynes
Brownstown, Curragh, Kildare / Loughmore, Tipperary
Hynes, Joe Cherrybank, Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare, formerly Loughmore, Co. Tipperary, 1st Armoured Car Squadron Ret’d., Plunkett Barracks. Loving husband of Mary (Dwyer), loving father of Mandy & Grace, loving grandfather of Alannah-Rose, son-in-law Johnny, brother Patsy & sister-in-law, Eileen (Thurles), his dog Bear, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives & friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Matty & Bridie, brothers Michael & Martin, brother-in-law Lofty.
May Joe Rest In Peace
Reposing in Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, the Curragh for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Joe’s funeral can be viewed on The Curragh Church facebook page. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in church.
