30 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 30

Rest in Peace

Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Reporter:

Reporter

30 May 2022 7:56 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Bridget (Bridie) Brophy (née Kennedy)
Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Bridget (Bridie) Brophy, nee Kennedy, Knockalton, Nenagh and formerly of Mountkinane, Borrisoleigh, May 29th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, predeceased by her parents Pat and Nonie Kennedy and her baby brother Christopher, beloved wife of Mick and loving mother of Jean and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sisters John, Joan, Pat, Gerard and Mary, son-in-law Francis Bourke, daughter-in-law Evelyn, her adored grandchildren Elsie and Christopher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can view it on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre www.milfordcarecentre.ie

