Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 31

Angeline Starr (née Tiernan)

Sheelruddera, Terryglass, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Angeline Starr (nee Tiernan) Sheelruddera, Terryglass, 28th May 2022. Died peacefully under the wonderful care of CCU staff at UCHG, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of late PJ Starr and loving mother to Noreen, Joseph and Anne. Mother in law to Michael. Sadly missed by her sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, arriving at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Croí, The West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation.

Shane Smith

Inisóir, Cashel Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Shane Smith, Inisóir, Cashel Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Shane passed away peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his father Mickey and nephew Eric he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Jackie, loving daughters Carly, Taylor and Shania, grandchildren Lailah & Jaxon, mother Mary, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 NX57) on Tuesday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel for burial at 11.00am.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Anne Ryan (née Ryan)

Curraheen, Drangan, Tipperary, E41 XW73

Ryan (née Ryan), Curraheen, Drangan formerly of Castlemoyle, Boherlahan, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, May 30th 2022.

Anne, beloved wife of John, predeceased by her brothers Fr. Martin, Philip and John and her sister Sr. Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary O' Shaughnessy, Josephine O' Donnell and Áine Thomas; sons Liam, James, John, Declan and Ollie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored 27 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers Tom and Dan and sister Josephine Tobin.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home, Curraheen, Drangan (E41 XW73) on Wednesday, 1st June 2022, from 3pm to 8.30pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday, 2nd June, to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/02062022ar

House Private Thursday Morning

Family flowers only please

Mary Phelan (née O' Meara)

Kickham Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Moyne, Tipperary

Mary Phelan, (Nee O’ Meara) Kickham Street, Thurles and Boulabaha, Moyne, Co. Tipperary. peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Fenor Hill Nursing home in her 89th Year.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and Her son Gerald Anthony,

Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret and Betty and son Eamonn, sisters in law and many relatives and friends.

May Her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday Evening from 5 pm to 7 30 pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Moyne on Thursday at 11.30am. Interment in St. Mary’s cemetery Moyne afterwards.

Geraldine O'Shea

Convent Road, Clogheen, Tipperary

Geraldine O'Shea (Convent Road, Clogheen and formerly of Lisheenpower Ardfinnan) May 30th 2022. Predeceased by her beloved parent's Harry and Biddy O' Shea , her brother Henry and her niece (godchild) Jakki. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Marian, Pat and Breda and brothers Liam, PJ, and Eamon, nephews, nieces, her Aunt Mary, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o' clock in Ballybacon Church followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Martin O'Meara

Kyle, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Martin, Deeply Regretted by his loving sister, Bridie and nieces, nephew, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at SS Michael's & John's Church, Cloughjordan on Tuesday 5:30 - 7:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

William (Billy) Maher

Manseltown, Moyne, Tipperary, E41 XW59 / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his first wife Mary (née Redahan). Billy will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Mary, son Pierce, brother Tim (London), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law J.J. (Kavanagh), Jim (Cummins) and Sean (O'Donovan), sisters-in-law Liz, Patricia, Geraldine and Enda, cousins, especially the Maher's of Two Mile Borris and the Maher's of Cooleeney, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 XW59) on Tuesday, 31st May, from 5pm to 8pm (please arrive via Ballyduff). Arriving at St Mary's Church, Moyne, on Wednesday, 1st June, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/MoynetempletuohyParish

Mary Kennedy (née Hughes)

Knocknamohera, Toor, Newport, Tipperary

Mary Kennedy (nee Hughes), Knocknamohera, Toor, Newport, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Knockahopple, Curreeny, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, 29th May 2022. Predeased by her husband Brian. Sadly missed by her loving son Tim, brother Michéal, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing this Tuesday, 31st May, at Delany-Minihan Funeral Home, Newport, from 6.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 1st June, at 11.30am burial afterwards in Dolla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newportbirdhillandtoor/

No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

KATHLEEN KENNEDY (née GREGAN)

No.6 Dublin Road & late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on 29th May 2022. Predeceased by her beloved parents Paddy and Bridie, brother John & son in law Niall Quinlan. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Greg and cherished family Evelyn, Patricia, Vivienne, Ryan, Audrey and Leone, sister Patricia Micalizzi, grandchildren, sons in law Michael and Noel, daughter in law Debbie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home at Dublin Road (E45 PD00) this Tuesday from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Her remains will arrive at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra, on Wednesday for her Requiem Mass at 12.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Youghalarra Graveyard. Livestream can be viewed on

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/.

House private on Wednesday morning, please.

The Kennedy family would like to express their thanks the Milford Palliative Care nurses Marie, Anne Marie, Marion, Edel, night nurses Maggie, Trish and Helen, carers Kathy Anne, Bernie, Ciara, Bernie, Naghan and Kate. Their kindness shown to Kathleen during her illness is greatly appreciated.

Micheál Grainger

Corbally, Thurles, Tipperary / Dublin / Urlingford, Kilkenny

And formerly Dublin and Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the care of Ardeen Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brother Richard, sisters Colette and Kitty. Much loved husband to Chris. Sadly missed by his loving family; Lorraine, Derek, Fiona and Sinead, grandchildren Leah and Shane, sons-in-law Finbarr and Stephen, sisters Phyllis (Saunders) and Carmel (Flanagan), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 31st May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 1st June, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

John (Sean) Crotty

Comeragh Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary / Rathgormack, Waterford

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Crotty, Comeragh Drive, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Rathgormack, Co. Waterford.

Sean passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Michelle, Elaine, Sharon and Davina, son John, grandchildren Molly, Kirsty, Daniel, Cara, Chloe and Jemma, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis