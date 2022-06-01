Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 1

Laurence (Larry) Kelly

Philipstown, Cappawhite, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Kelly, Philipstown, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, peacefully on May 30th 2022, in the presence of his loving family at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Carmody) and proud Dad of Martin, Catriona and Mike (Irish Life Agent). Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Pat Donnelly, daughters-in-law Catherine and Vanessa, grandchildren Colin, Aaron, Dean and Amy & great-grandchildren Amelia Rose and Calvin.

Predeceased by his sister Margie O’Dwyer and very sadly missed by his sisters Una McGrath, Celine Keenan and Teenie Kelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite, Wednesday evening, June 1st, from 6.00 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Thursday, June 2nd, at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Renal Department, University Hospital Limerick.

House Private Please

Jim Fanning

Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Tipperary

Jim Fanning, Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 30th May 2022. Predeceased by his wife Nellie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Peggy & Tessy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Wednesday evening from 5 o'c to 6.45 o'c, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7 o'c. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

Sister Mary Agnes Burke

Clogheen, Tipperary

In your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Agnes who passed away peacefully at the Saint Bernard's Convent, Newcastle-Under-Lyme on Wednesday, 18th May 2022, aged 88 years.

Sister Agnes was a retired teacher and loved by everyone who came into contact with her. She will be greatly missed by her community, family and friends.

Private reception of her body into Saint Bernard's Convent Chapel, Newcastle, Staffordshire on Monday evening, June 13th, for family and communities only. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 14th June, at 11.00am at the Holy Trinity RC Church, Newcastle, followed by interment at Newcastle Cemetery. Would all friends please meet at the Church. Donations preferred to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice.

Enquiries to: C McGough and Sons Funeral Directors, 79 Roundwell Street, Tunstall, Stoke On Trent, ST6 5AW. 01782 834300.

John Bradshaw

Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Bradshaw, Goat's Lane, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, May 31st 2022. John. In the tender care of the staff of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Maura, children Sylvia, Aileen, Declan and June, sisters Peggy, Sr. Joan and Carmel, grandchildren Meabh, Adam, Cormac, Lottie, Louise, Aoife, Sean, Blathnaid, Gemma, Julie and Patrick, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence this Wednesday evening, June 1st 2022, from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for John will take place at 11.30am this Thursday, June 2nd 2022, in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/