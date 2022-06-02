Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 2

Agnes Smith

Glencallaghan, Ballyporeen, Cahir, Tipperary

Mrs Agnes Smith, a beloved mum, sister and nana passed away peacefully in Manchester on 12th May 2022 in hospital surrounded by her family. Formerly of Glencallaghan, Ballyporeen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Requiem Mass at St Edward's RC Church, Rusholme on Wednesday, June 8th, at 11-30am prior to interment at Southern Cemetery, Manchester. All to enquires to P Loftus & Son, 263 Barlow Moor Rd, Chorlton, M21 7GJ or Tel 0161-861-9336.

Ann O'Brien (née Whelan)

Kilbarrack, Dublin / Cahir, Tipperary

O’Brien, Ann, (née Whelan) – 31st May 2022, (Kilbarrack and formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary), Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Loving mother of Dean, Lee and Robert. Sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

"May she rest in peace."

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd., Coolock on Thursday afternoon, 2nd June, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

https://www.sfh.ie/donate

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning, 3rd June, at 10am via the following link.

https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/

The Crematorium Service will be streamed live on Friday afternoon at 12 noon via the following link.

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

The above links are provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

DAVID MOLONEY

Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary

At University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved parents John & Anne. Will be sadly missed by his loving cousins Joseph, Gerardine & Anne, aunt Rose, his loyal friends, relatives and neighbours.

May David Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5.30 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c with the Livestream on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. No handshaking & please wear a mask.

Johanna Harte (née Cullinane)

Burgesland, Newcastle, Tipperary / Tourlestrane, Sligo

Johanna Harte, (Nee Cullinane), Coventry, UK and formerly of Burgesland, Newcastle, Co Tipperary. Peacefully in University Hospital Sligo surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Hannah and Patsy, sister Mary, brothers Pat, Liam and her nephews Andrew and Ian.

Deeply mourned by her loving husband Cyril, daughter Leanne, sons Derek and Andrew, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren Kayleigh, Daniel, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Oisin, Cillian, Lorćan, Clodagh, sisters-in-law Jane, Finola, Nellie, brothers-in-law Dean, Paddy, Eugene, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Removal from the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Leanne and James Curley Carraun, Tourlestrane on this Monday at 8am to arrive in 'Our Lady Of The Assumption Church' Newcastle Co. Tipperary (E91W7P3) for requiem mass at 12 noon with the burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please

Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnian and click on the tab NEWCASTLE.