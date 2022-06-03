Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 3

Mary O'Brien Sweeney

Coolbawn Lodge, Bailick, Midleton, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary

O’Brien Sweeney, Coolbawn Lodge, Bailick, Midleton, on June 1st, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Cork University Hospital, Mary, beloved daughter of the late James and May O’Brien, late of Glenary, Coolbawn, Midleton and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Sister of the late Michael O’Brien, beloved wife of Bill, dear mother of Lawrence, Ivor and Sarah, cherished Nan-Nan of Lorenzo, Tristan and Freyja. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Beatriz and Sinead, grandchildren, sisters Regina McCarthy, Joan Meany and Rita O’Loughlin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Mary will Repose at O’Farrell’s Funeral Home, Coolbawn, Midleton on Friday, June 3rd, from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Reception into Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Midleton on Saturday (4th) for 11 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Funeral Cortege will travel on Saturday morning via Bailick Road, pausing at Mary’s home en route to Holy Rosary Church.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: www.midletonparish.ie

James (Jimmy) Hewitt

St Pius Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Hewitt, St Pius Terrace, Old Bridge and formerly Tickincor, Clonmel.

Jimmy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel on Wednesday evening in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his grand-daughter Aoife, sister Pauline and brother Billy, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Gretta, sons Billy, Jimmy and Sean, daughters Siobhan and Norrie, brothers J.J., Bobby, Tommy, Eddie, Val and Dinny, sisters Nora, Maura, Peggy and Patsy, grandchildren Billy, Cora, Sheena, Brian, Graham, James, Eoghan, Ross and Shauna, great-grandchildren Holly, Poppy and Ben, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church for Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Fr. Gerard (Gerry) Frawley

late of Wyandotte, Michigan., Knockaderry, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary

Late of Knockaderry, Co. Limerick and St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, Wyandotte, Michigan. Fr. Gerry passed away unexpectedly on May 23rd In Wyandotte. Son of the late Thomas and Kathleen, brother of Mary and Rena and the late Tom R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his sisters, sister-in-law, nieces and partners, grand nieces, grand nephews, his Pallottine community, former parishioners, neighbours, relations and friends.

May Fr. Gerry Rest in Peace

There will be a Funeral Mass in St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, Wyandotte at 1pm local time on Friday, June 3rd. This Mass will be streamed live at 6pm Irish time. The Link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOTaWspZYDw

Fr. Gerry will repose in the Pallottine College, Thurles, on Monday, June 6th, from 3 to 7pm. He will then be received into the Pallottine Chapel in the college at 7pm. There will be a concelebrated Mass in the Pallottine College, Thurles, on Tuesday, June 7th, at 12 noon followed by interment in the Community Cemetery, St. Mary's, Cabra, Thurles. Family flowers only, please.

John Joe Boland

Kilnarath, Newport, Tipperary

Boland, John Joe, Kilnarath, Newport, Co.Tipperary. (Late of C.I.E) 1st June 2022 peacefully at the University hospital Limerick in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Molzie, son Tom, daughters Joan, Noreen and Marie, sons in law, grandchildren Cathal and Ellie, brother Jerry, sister Sarah, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Saturday, 4th June, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 5th June, at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/Newport, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Newport Daycare centre. House private please.