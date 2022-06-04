Search

04 Jun 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 4

04 Jun 2022 8:43 AM

Tess Maher (née Anglim)
Coolanure, Fethard, Tipperary

Tess Maher (née Anglim), Coolanure, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, June 3rd 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Pre deceased by her husband Gus and her brother and sisters (Tess is the last of the Anglim family). Deeply regretted by her daughters Yvonne, Elaine and Angela, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Moyglass Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey. 

Nancy English (née Clancy)
Ballyporeen, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Nancy English (nee Clancy)

Ballyporeen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Nancy English (nee Clancy) On Thursday 2nd June 2022. Beloved wife of the late Philip and loving mother of Breda, Liam and Denis.

Sadly missed by her daughter and son's, son-in-law Bernard, daughters-in-law Gretta and Suzanne, grandchildren Simon, Robert, Paul, Philip, Adrian, Olivia, Charlie, Annie and Jeremiah, sister's-in-law Nellie Maher and Alice English, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ballyporeen parochial hall Saturday evening from 6.30 to 8pm with removal to the church of the Assumption Ballyporeen. Requiem mass on Sunday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

Thomas Dundon
Clonbealy, Newport, Tipperary

Dundon, Thomas, Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 2nd June 2022 peacefully at his home. Beloved son of the late Ned and Maggie Dundon, Clare Glens. Deeply regretted by his loving cousins, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Arrival on Monday, 6th June, to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/Newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Johnny Butler
Mardyke, Killenaule, Tipperary

Johnny Butler, Mardyke, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballincurry, Killenaule, 2nd June 2022. John passed away peacefully at St. James' Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his father Jack. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Joan, sister Mairead, brothers Liam, Michael and Paul, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killeanule, this Saturday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2.30 pm at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

