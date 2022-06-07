Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 7

John Dunne

Mullans, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Lisdonowley, Moyne, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Josie. Tragically. John will be greatly missed by his heartbroken family; wife Mary, son Eoin, brothers Joe and Ned, nephew, nieces (and their families), sister-in-law Ita, uncles Jim and Mick, aunts Josie and Maureen, relatives, Tom Egan and colleagues in Horse and Jockey Hotel, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday, 8th June, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday, 9th June, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey, Thurles (via Horse and Jockey). The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Kerry Mountain Rescue and South Eastern Mountain Rescue.

Johanna (Josie) Daly (née Ryan Buí)

Pound Street, Newport, Tipperary / Clondalkin, Dublin

Daly (nee Ryan Buí), Johanna (Josie) Pound Street, Newport, Co Tipperary and late of Clondalkin Dublin. Very peacefully on Sunday June 5th 2022 in her 97th year, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Dan, her parents John & Delia, her brother Patrick and sister Mary O’Shea. Sadly missed by her devoted nephew Finbarr and his wife Karen, her much loved grand nieces Erica & Orlaith and her grand nephew Cathal, the Lacey / Maher Family, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehans’s Funeral Home, Newport on Monday June 6th from 6 p.m. to 7.30p.m. with removal to Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 7th. at 11.30a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/Newport. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

BETTY FOLEY

Cuan Deirge, Puckane, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Betty Foley. Betty passed away after a hard fight with complications in the ICU in UHL on Sunday. Beloved wife of Sean and dearest mother of John, Liam, Michelle & Sinead, her 12 grandchildren & 4 great great grandchildren, her beloved brother Sydney Dobson in Lancashire, son in law, daughters in law, and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 7.30 o'c to 9 o'c. Her remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Puckane on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 1.30 o'c. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629 Followed by private Cremation at the Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

"House Private Please"

Jimmy Fitzgerald

7 Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary

Jimmy Fitzgerald 11 May 2022 Hatfield, Hertfordshire, England and formerly of 7 Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary, and Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary.

May He Rest in Peace

Predeceased by his mother Norah, father Tommy, brother Pat and sisters Martina and Eileen.

Sadly missed by his wife Geraldine, brothers Denis, Chris, Peter, Thomas, and Danny, sisters Breda and Geraldine, sisters in law, brother in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea E53 RX08 on Wednesday 8th June from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Removal to St Cronan's Church, Roscrea, Thursday 9th June at 11.30 am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Mick (Basil) Cummins

9 Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Clarinbridge, Galway

Mick (Basil) Cummins, 9 Towerhill, Borriskeane and formerly of Taramuid, Clarinbridge. Peacefully, at UCHG, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his adoring wife Olive, sons Jimmy, Mike and John, daughters Mandy, Jacinta and Sabrina, son-in-laws, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Geraldine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge this Tuesday evening 7th June from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Funeral Mass for Mick on Wednesday 8th June in Clarinbridge Church at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in Clarinbridge Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on Parish radio 106.2 F.M. and can be viewed on parish website www.clarinbridgeparish.ie

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

TIM BOLAND

Coolagh Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary

On 5th June 2022 after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved parents Nancy and Gerard and his sister Aoife (Devitt). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann and cherished son Aidan, daughter in law Niamh, much loved grandchildren Rían and Darragh, brother John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Tim Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 4 o'c to 6.30 o'c. His remains will arrive at Ballinaclough on Wednesday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ballinaclough Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Lung Foundation ( www.irishlungfoundation.ie ) " House Private Please "