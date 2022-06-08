Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 8

Phyllis STAPLETON (née McNamara)

Greenfields, Kiltillane, Templemore, Tipperary

STAPLETON - (née McNamara), (Greenfields, Kiltillane, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and late of Curragunneen, Roscrea). June 7th 2022 - peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful nurses and staff of Milford Care Centre. Phyllis. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Winifred and recently by her beloved husband Mattie. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Lorraine, sons Michael and Matthew, daughter-in-law Suzanne, son-in-law John, grandchildren Billy, Ian, Bodien, Jack, Julian, Mathilde and Louie, her great-grandson Casey, her sisters Marie, Una and Eileen, brothers PJ, Ollie, Frank and Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Phyllis will lie in repose at home, Greenfields, Kiltillane Thursday evening from 5 o'clock to conclude at 8 o'clock.

Removal from her home Friday morning to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Curragunneen Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Johnny Nevin

Cahergowan, Claregalway, Galway / Terryglass, Tipperary

Johnny Nevin, Cahergowan, Claregalway, Co. Galway and formerly of Terryglass, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, on June 5th 2022.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Mags, son Jack, daughter Kate, mother Mary and sister Bridget (Haugh), brothers in law P J and Michael Heffernan, sister in law Anne Heffernan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his father Johnny and brother in law, James (Haugh).

Let his kind adventurous soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reposing at Síoraíocht (H91 XH02) in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway, on this Thursday evening from 5-00 o'c. until 7.00 o'c.

Remains leaving his home at Cahergowan on Friday at 12.00 noon, for his Funeral Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Terryglass (E45 VP95) at 2.00 p.m. Burial will take place afterwards in adjoining cemetery, in Terryglass.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu to Croi. https://croi.ie/donate/

House Private, Please.

Mary Lyons (née Murphy)

11 St John's Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ned and children John, Martina, Margaret Ann and Anthony, sisters Margaret, Helen and Dympna, brother Tom, sons-in-law Liam and Matty, daughters-in-law Kay and Jane, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, the 9th June, from 4pm to 8pm, arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday, the 10th June, for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Foundation.

Alice Looby (née Hayes)

Formerly of Drumbane and late of Knockeevan Terrace, Cleirhan, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Waterford University Hospital. Alice, wife of the late Timmy and mother of the late Michael, sadly missed by her loving family son TJ, daughter-in-law Alice, grandchildren Shakera, Andrew and Stephen, great-grandchildren Michael, Isaac, Harvey and Mila, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to St. Michael's Church, Cleirhan, at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Lafford (née Buckley)

Graigue, Cahir, Tipperary

Theresa (formerly of Hogan Square, Cahir) passed peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Ned, son Kevin, brothers Michael and Billy, sister Assumpta. sister in law Mary, nephews, niece, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, on Thursday for Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to C.O.P.D. Ireland at www.copd.ie or through Costigan's Funeral Home. Thank you.